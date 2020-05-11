Coronavirus Live Updates: 15 more deaths and 139 new cases in Ireland

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

17.40 11/05/2020

15 new deaths and 139 new virus cases announced

A further 15 deaths in relation to the coronavirus have been announced, as well as an additional 139 new cases.

It bring the death tally in Ireland to 1,467. The total number of cases now stands at 23,135.

62.7pc of the deaths have taken place in residential care settings.

43pc of people believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, which causes "challenges" in terms of public health, according to Dr Tony Holohan, who said this is a "cause for concern".

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as of midnight, Saturday 9th May (22,894 cases), reveals:

· 57pc are female and 43pc are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,998 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49pc of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6pc) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5pc)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61pc, close contact accounts for 36pc, travel abroad accounts for 3pc

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While 43pc of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”

16.47 11/05/2020

'We have a responsibility to our fans' - Electric Picnic 2020 officially cancelled

The 2020 Electric Picnic has officially been cancelled, organisers confirmed in a statement this afternoon.

The annual festival, which attracts 60,000 revellers each year to Stradbally in Co Laois, is the latest mass gathering to be cancelled due to virus fears.

It was due to take place on September 4 to 6 and is one of the most popular Irish festivals, attracting goers from all over Europe.

In a statement issued this afternoon, organisers said that cancelling has become "unavoidable".

Irish Cancer Society calls on plan for screening services to be outlined

The Irish Cancer Society has called on the government to outline a plan for resuming cancer screening services.

Cancer screening programmes were among many routine services that were cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic.

However, the society has said that it is "essential" that programmed return to full capacity.

"It is now essential that screening is safely returned to full capacity as soon as possible and the backlog is dealt with promptly and safely," it said in a statement.

"The assessment and treatment of anyone who received a positive screening result pre-Covid, must also be urgently completed if it has not been already."

It added that it is "very important" people do not ignore "a worrying symptom".

"In hospitals around the country cancer diagnoses are still being made daily. We have also been assured that urgent care is available. It is very important that people do not ignore a worrying symptom and seek medical help without delay."

16.04 11/05/2020

Retailer launches app which allows shoppers to gauge quietest times at their local supermarket

Retailer giant Lidl has launched a custom automated chatbot which will allow shoppers to check the quietest times at their local supermarket.

From May 11, the automated Whatsapp chatbot will allow customers to check how busy their local Lidl is using real time data and customer transaction numbers.

"This functionality is the first of its kind of any Lidl store in the world, using customised software created by Lidl," said a Lidl Ireland spokesperson.

The app will be available on Lidl.ie/Quiet on mobile devices.

Virtual hugs, 'Covid cops' and sneeze-screens – how Irish hotels are preparing for a new world of hospitality



“I don’t think there's any desire to go to a property and be served by Darth Vader with a big hat and a cape," says John Brennan.

"There’s no comfort in that. That's not having a break. That’s going to a place, afraid of your life, saying: 'Jesus, what am I doing here surrounded by a medical environment?'"

Normally, at this time of year, John and his brother Francis would be gearing up for peak summer season at Park Hotel Kenmare.

15.23 11/05/2020

'I counted license plates from at least nine counties' - Cork residents concern after over 100 people attend funeral of two brothers

CORK residents expressed concern after more than 100 people attended the funeral of two brothers which included separate horse-drawn carriages and a cortege of mourners.

John and Michael Cash had their Requiem Mass celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection at Farranree in Cork - with more than ten times the number of mourners in attendance than is recommended under the Government's Covid-19 control guidelines.

Both brothers had died in tragic circumstances.

Locals expressed concern as apparently scant regard was paid to social distancing regulations in the area around the church.

Explainer: What are the differences between the Irish and UK lockdown exit roadmaps?

Boris Johnson has unveiled plans to reopen England after weeks of Covid-19 lockdown. Despite having one of the highest coronavirus death rates in Europe, the Prime Minister is moving far quicker to ease social-distancing restrictions than his counterparts in Ireland.

Singapore deploys robot to patrol parks and remind people to social distance

Singapore are using Boston Dynamics’ four-legged Spot robot to remind park visitors to keep a safe distance from one another. A Spot unit will patrol the city’s Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park as part of a two-week trial.

14:15 11/05/2020

Britain's Queen Elizabeth congratulates charities on record-breaking £10m fundraising

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has congratulated thousands of charities after they raised more than £10 million in lieu of the London Marathon.

The sum makes the 2.6 Challenge, which was put on following the postponement of the race on April 26, the biggest collective fundraising attempt in the UK.

The challenge encouraged people across the nation to get involved in all sorts of activities, from running to swimming, fancy dress and cocktail making, using the numbers two and six.

It aimed to raise money to help save charities that would lose out financially from the cancellation, and was backed by 3,691 organisations.

12:30 11/05/2020

European countries begin easing restrictions

Plastic barriers and face masks appeared on the streets of Europe’s newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Greece and Spain further eased restrictions.

All faced a delicate balance of trying to restart battered economies without fuelling a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Social distancing was the order of the day but just how to do that on public transport and in schools was the big question.

With Monday’s partial reopening, the French did not have to carry forms allowing them to leave their homes but crowds quickly developed at some metro stations in Paris, one of France’s viral hotspots.

11:00 11/05/2020

Number of people claiming emergency Covid-19 payment drops for the first time

The number of people claiming emergency Covid-19 payment has dropped for the first time since the scheme commenced in mid-March, senior government official Liz Canavan has said.

A total of 589,000 people will today receive their weekly payment of €350 under the pandemic unemployment payment scheme.

Ms Canavan said today is the first time that number has decreased by 9,000.

She added that approximately 98,000 people have contacted the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection in order to close their claim.

The value of the weekly payment is in the region of €260m.

Some 53,200 employers are now registered with revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, while 456,200 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

Revenue has generated €13m payments under the scheme to employers.

8:40 11/05/2020

Bank of Ireland falls into loss of €235m due to Covid-19 impact

Reports Ellie Donnelly

Bank of Ireland has reported an underlying loss of €235m for the first three months of this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Towards the end of the three months to 31 March the bank experienced the initial affect of Covid-19, with adverse movements on valuations and other items of €155m and impairment charges of €266m.

Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads generated negative movements of €120m in its wealth and insurance business relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio valuations, according to an interim statement from the group.

A further €35m movement was incurred from group financial instrument valuation adjustments, the bank said.

7:05 11/05/2020

China’s Disneyland reopens after enforced shutdown

Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as China’s most prominent theme park reopened on Monday in a new step towards rolling back coronavirus controls that shut down the country’s economy.

The park, which closed on January 25, will limit visitor numbers and is keeping some attractions closed in line with social distancing guidelines, company executives said.

The reopening adds to efforts by companies and the ruling Communist Party to revive the world’s second-largest economy following a shutdown that triggered its worst slump since at least the 1960s.

“We hope that today’s reopening serves as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration to everyone,” the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, Joe Schott, told reporters.

7:00 11/05/2020

Cancer and heart cases prioritised as non-Covid care set to resume

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Cancer and heart disease patients are being prioritised as the HSE aims to restart routine hospital care after weeks of postponed appointments due to the coronavirus crisis.

HSE chief Paul Reid said cancer surgery, chemotherapy, urgent specialist cardiology procedures, cardiovascular surgery, as well as patients in need of neurosurgery and liver transplants will be first in line with greater use of facilities in private hospitals.

It comes as the deaths of 12 more people from Covid-19 were announced yesterday.

There are now almost 23,000 confirmed cases of the virus here.

7:00 11/05/2020

Number of nursing homes in 'red zones' decreases

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Outbreaks of the coronavirus in long-term residential settings, including nursing homes, are coming under control with the number in the "red zone" down to 56.

The red zone signals that the centre is an ongoing source of concern and in need of substantial extra supports.

Anne O'Connor, HSE chief operations officer, said of the 520 centres around 417 are now deemed to be stable.

There are confirmed cases of the virus in 371 homes but many are coping well.

"That gives a level of assurance that things have actually improved in relation to the residential care for older people," she said.

Online Editors