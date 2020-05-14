Coronavirus Live Updates: 10 further deaths and 159 new cases in Ireland

A guard checks the temperature of a government employee as she returns to work after a 52-day lockdown which was imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Panadura, a suburb of Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP

07:20 14/05/2020

‘100pc accurate’ antibody test could be coronavirus breakthrough

A new test to determine whether people have ever been infected with coronavirus is 100pc accurate, UK public health leaders have said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously called antibody testing a “game-changer” as it may reveal how many people have had Covid-19 without any symptoms and so may be immune.

Any reliable test may help speed up measures to ease the lockdown because people could go back to work confident they were not likely to get it again.

Public Health England (PHE) said last week scientific experts at its Porton Down facility had carried out an independent evaluation of a new antibody blood test developed by a Swiss pharmaceutical company.

The examination found Roche’s serology test was “highly specific” and had an accuracy of 100pc.





07:00 14/05/2020

Price gouging of Covid-19 essentials still taking place on marketplaces – Which?

Price gouging is still taking place on a number of popular online marketplaces for Covid-19 essentials such as hand sanitiser, cleaning products and toilet roll, according to Which?.

The consumer group said it found hundreds of listings for essential items at inflated prices on sites including Amazon Marketplace and eBay, as well as evidence that thousands have actually been purchased.

It claims profiteering sellers taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic are pricing some products at least double the typical supermarket price.

Which? recognises current efforts being taken by sites but said they do not appear to go far enough and Government should now intervene.

Ebay said it does not dispute the existence of price gouging, but accused the consumer group of repeatedly misrepresenting “the reality of price gouging as part of its ongoing campaign against online marketplaces”.

