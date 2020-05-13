Coronavirus Live Updates: 10 further deaths and 159 new cases in Ireland

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

18.12 13/05/2020

Further data from today's Department of Health briefing -

Recovery - up to last Sunday, 23,089 cases had recovered, or 84pc.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Monday 11th May (23,144 cases), reveals:

· 57pc are female and 43pc are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,050 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49pc of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6pc) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5pc)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60pc, close contact accounts for 37pc, travel abroad accounts for 3pc

18.05 13/05/2020

A further 10 deaths from the coronavirus in Ireland have been announced.

This brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,497.

159 new cases have also been announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,401.

There are now 432 clusters in residential care facilities and 205 in nursing homes.

Some illnesses which were underlying conditions

Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53pc had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15pc), chronic respiratory disease (11pc) and diabetes (6p).”

Chronic heart disease - 15pc of cases, 48.5pc of ICU admissions and 40.5pc of deaths.

Chronic respiratory disease - 11pc of cases, 19.2pc of ICU admissions and 16.5pc of deaths.

Cancer - 4pc of cases, 11pc of ICU admissions and 12.8pc of deaths





17.33 13/05/2020

Optional passenger locator forms branded an 'insult' to families of coronavirus victims

Fine Gael's Emer Higgins. Photo: Mark Condren

ALLOWING airline passengers the option of filling in a form on where they will self-isolate is an "insult" to the families of those who have died from Covid-19, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Emer Higgins made the remarks in the Dáil after it was revealed that a third of people arriving in Ireland over a six-week period refused to hand over details of where they were staying to allow authorities confirm they were self-isolating.

The government is now examining proposals to make the forms mandatory with follow-up by gardaí to check passengers are self-isolating at their declared accommodation.

Ms Higgins questioned if this goes far enough.

17.09 13/05/2020

WHO expert says world has "long, long way to go" in Covid-19 fight

The World Health Organization's top emergencies expert cautioned on Wednesday the world had a "long, long way to go" to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said risks from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, remained high at "national, regional and global levels".

Speaking at an online news briefing, Ryan said "very significant control" of the virus was required in order to lower the current risk assessment.

15.54 13/05/2020

Ross promises extra funding for public transport to ensure services can continue

Transport for London expects it will lose more than £4 billion in revenue this year due to the coronavirus pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

TRANSPORT Minister Shane Ross has said extra funding will be provided to public transport companies to ensure their services can continue despite the drop in fares due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Ross made the commitment in the Dáil as he assured the public that the transport network and services "continue to operate safely and effectively, providing vital connectivity for essential workers and essential trade".

He was making a return to the Dáil after losing his seat in the general election.

Mr Ross has been cocooning at home in recent weeks as he falls into the over-70s age group.

No retests to give nursing home staff and residents the all-clear

NHI chief executive Tadhg Daly. Photo: Frank McGrath

A nursing home that suffered a Covid-19 outbreak has been told there are no plans for retesting to have staff and residents confirmed negative for the virus.

Last week the HSE completed the mass testing of 28,000 residents and 30,000 staff across all 577 nursing homes in the State.

It found confirmed or suspected coronavirus outbreaks in 371 or 64pc of nursing homes.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Independent, one nursing home operator submitted a list of previously Covid-positive residents and staff for retests to make sure they no longer had the virus.

15.15 13/05/2020

Grandparents may be able to hug their grandchildren over the summer, Taoiseach says

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said grandparents may be able to see and hug their grandchildren over the summer as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Varadkar said relaxing guidance for grandparents will not form part of the first phase of restrictions being lifted next week, but would be discussed. He said he was conscious that some grandparents had not yet met their newborn grandchild.

The Taoiseach's comments raise the prospect of some over 70s being allowed to do more than is currently envisioned in the roadmap for reopening the country.

“Of course everybody wants grandparents to be able to hug their grandchildren again and I know some grandparents who have yet to see and meet and hold their newborn grandchild and you can imagine how they must feel now,” he said.

WATCH: Woman returns home after battling both cancer and coronavirus

A Wexford woman arrived home to a warm welcome after completing six weeks of cancer treatment and subsequently contracting Covid-19.

Row erupts over claims 'school profiling' will form part of assessing Leaving Cert students

A ROW has erupted over claims that 'school profiling' will form part of the assessment of students' performance in the wake of the cancellation of the Leaving Cert.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has claimed that school profiling won't be part of the process and branded arguments that disadvantaged students will lose out as a "disgrace".

He was responding to Dáil remarks by Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin who insisted that school profiling is part of the planned system for assessing students.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: "Minister with the greatest of respect I can’t accept your answer on school profiling.”

Q&A: Will I be able to travel abroad this summer - and what is the status of the tourism industry across Europe?

Europe is slowly moving towards some form of normality. However, the EU is walking a tightrope in its attempts to frame a unified approach in the 27 member states. John Downing explains.

Is there any chance that I can go on a holiday this summer?

When the coronavirus crash-landed upon everyone the EU was slow, disunited and confused in its response. The gradual – and risky – return to normality can show similar confusion and disunity in reverse. That is what the policy-guiding Commission is determined to avoid.

Brussels has now set out plans for a phased restart to some level of travel this summer. Tourism accounts for 10pc of EU states’ economic output and one in eight jobs. It’s not just about dreams of sunshine – millions of jobs are on the line and the 2020 season cannot be entirely written off.

14:00 13/05/2020

Delay in schools reopening would allow families to take a holiday, Dáil told

Reports Cormac McQuinn

A DELAY in schools reopening after coronavirus restrictions would allow families to take a holiday in Ireland, the Dáil has been told.

Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan said the possibility of schools reopening "a little later in September" should be considered to allow families to take a break as the badly-hit tourism industry re-opens.

He said that there may be a six or seven weeks "window of opportunity" for people to take a holiday in Ireland as hospitality businesses re-open later in the summer and into September.

12:15 13/05/2020

HSE warns of risks of performing CPR during Covid-19 pandemic

The HSE has warned the public about the risks of performing CPR during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSE said that the public, particularly those familiar with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), play a key role in responding to people who collapse in public spaces, and in many instances save lives.



In light of the current pandemic and the possibility that the person who has collapsed may have Covid-19, the HSE said there is an element of risk, adding that CPR has to be managed in a new way.

“A person whose heart has stopped is unlikely to survive if CPR is not administered before the arrival of the ambulance service,” a HSE spokeswoman said.

“It is a personal choice if you decide to give CPR.”

11:15 13/05/2020

Face masks should be worn, Nphet recommends

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised face masks that are not a medical standard should be worn, senior government official Liz Canavan has said.

At a Covid-19 briefing today, Ms Canavan said evidence has shown face coverings used correctly can decrease the risk of transmission.

She said guidance will be given on how people might make the face coverings for themselves

"Nphet has said that it does see a role for face coverings that are not a medical standard in community settings work is ongoing around guidance on practically communications about the nature of the face coverings and how people might make those for themselves."

She said more than 53,600 employers are now registered with revenue for the temporary wage subsidy scheme, and almost 460,000 employees have now received at least one payment under the scheme.

Revenue has generated payments to the value of €908m made to employers under the scheme.

Ms Canavan added that gardai have invoked Covid-19 regulations 192 times, including "both arrests and incidents without arrest, where name and address details were taken for consultation with the DPP on the decision to issue charges and arrests remains a last resort."

10:50 13/05/2020

Children are not substantially contributing to spread of Covid-19, HIQA study finds

Children are not significant contributors to the spread of Covid-19, research by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has found.

Summaries published today by HIQA investigates the international evidence on immunity and the spread of the virus by children.

Research has shown that children are not substantially contributing to the spread of Covid- 19, however, transmission is high among adults aged 25 years or older.

10:40 13/05/2020

Employers finding it difficult to recruit workers because of pandemic unemployment payments - Taoiseach

Expand Close Taoiseach Leo Varadkar adressing media at a Government Covid-19 Press Briefing at Government Buildings. Pic Steve Humphreys 24th March 2020 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Leo Varadkar adressing media at a Government Covid-19 Press Briefing at Government Buildings. Pic Steve Humphreys 24th March 2020

THE government's temporary wage subsidy scheme will be extended for a longer period than the pandemic unemployment payment, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said that "there are examples of people who are actually getting more" from the government's €350 a week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

He said employers are finding it difficult to recruit as a result.

The unemployed will continue to receive the PUP after June, but Mr Varadkar said he "can't say exactly" how long it will be extended for.

He said the government plans to extend the temporary wage subsidy scheme to encourage employers to take on those who were let go due impact the health crisis has had on the economy.

9:20 13/05/2020

UK economy shrank by record 5.8pc in March as Covid hit

Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8pc in March from February as the coronavirus crisis escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the virus, official data showed on Wednesday.

In the first three months of the year, gross domestic product contracted by 2pc from the last three months of 2019, the Office for National Statistics said.

That was the largest quarter-on-quarter fall since the end of 2008, during the depths of the financial crisis, though slightly smaller than the average 2.5pc forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

It was also a smaller fall than a 3.8pc slump in GDP in the euro zone in the January-March period although several countries in the single currency area began their lockdowns before Britain.

7:10 13/05/2020

Shoppers told to wear homemade facemasks

Reports Philip Ryan and Eilish O'Regan

Commuters and shoppers will be advised to wear homemade facemasks under new advice to be issued by health chiefs.

The Government will this week tell the public to wear the homemade face coverings on public transport and in supermarkets as it begins the process of easing Covid-19 restrictions.

People will be urged to make their own face coverings rather than use medical masks which could be used by healthcare workers fighting the virus on the frontline.

However, it will not be mandatory to cover your face while in public and no new laws will be introduced to ensure people comply with the advice.

7:10 13/05/2020

Significant number of people brought virus back from abroad

Reports Eilish O'Regan

A small but significant number of people who were infected with the coronavirus abroad are among those testing positive, figures reveal.

So far they account for 351 cases of the disease and in the last six weeks some 183 people who picked up the infection out of Ireland were found to have the infection after being tested here.

Foreign transmission was the main source of infection in the early days of the spread of the virus here as people returned from skiing holidays in Italy and Austria in March.

It comes as it emerged that gardaí are to be given powers to check up on passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas under new restrictions being considered by the Government.

07:00 13/05/2020

Holohan warns against booking holidays despite move by airlines

Reports Eilish O'Regan

People should not book summer trips abroad this July despite plans by airlines to resume some flight schedules, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned.

He put a dampener on any non-essential summer getaways and said the country is not ready to go on holiday.

Dr Holohan was questioned after Ryanair announced it will restart 40pc of its normal flight schedule from July 1.

He replied he would not comment on Ryanair, but said: "We are advising against all non-essential travel.

"I don't envisage the position to have changed in that time-frame."

