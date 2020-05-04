Coronavirus Latest Updates Ireland: new guidelines for over 70s

Civil Defence volunteers in the fight against Covid 19. Volunteer Colm Quinn sanitises the patient transport ambulance after bringing a patient from and to their home for testing Picture; Gerry Mooney

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.

08.18 04/05/2020

Alarm as several of world's biggest nations show new peaks of infection

Several of the world's most populous countries reported worrying new peaks in infections yesterday, including India, which recorded its biggest single-day jump yet.

India, second in population only to China, reported more than 2,600 new infections. And in Russia, new coronavirus cases exceeded 10,000 for the first time. The confirmed death toll in Britain climbed near that of Italy, the epicentre of Europe's outbreak, even though the UK population is younger than Italy's and Britain had more time to prepare before the pandemic hit.

The US continues to experience tens of thousands of new infections each day, with more than 1,400 new deaths reported on Saturday.

Health experts warn a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically after lockdowns are eased.

WATCH: 'It's devastating for family pubs' - Publican calls for pubs to reopen along with cafes and restaurants

It has been reported that restrictions on the operating of cafes and restaurants will be loosened in the coming weeks however, Simon Harries previously told Independent.ie that "I can't see people in packed pubs again as long as this virus is with us".

08.18 04/05/2020

Waiting lists worsen as 20pc of hospital beds kept empty during crisis

One in five public hospital beds will have to be kept free during the coronavirus crisis - adding pressure to already overburdened waiting lists for essential treatment.

HSE chief Paul Reid said the plan is to use private hospitals, which have been taken over temporarily by the State, to treat public patients, many of whom are now at the centre of serious medical concern as thousands of procedures have been put on hold since March.

However, he said public hospitals - which are normally crowded - will have to run at only 80pc capacity because of the fear of a second virus surge.

Around 600 consultants in private hospitals who up to now only treated private patients are being asked to switch to a temporary HSE contract. So far 241 have signed up.

London stocks retreat as U.S.-China coronavirus spat grows

UK stock markets dipped on Monday as U.S.-China tensions flared up again over the origin of the coronavirus, while Rolls Royce tumbled on reports it was considering job cuts to ride out an economic slump.

The British aero-engine maker fell 4.2pc to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after a source told Reuters it was mulling cutting up to 15pc of its workforce as customers cut production and airlines parked planes due to a halt in global travel.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.7pc, deepening a 2.3pc slide on Friday, when U.S. President Donald Trump pinned the blame for the pandemic on China and threatened new tariffs.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo compounded those fears on Sunday by saying there was "a significant amount of evidence" the virus emerged from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. An editorial in China's Global Times said he was "bluffing".

European stock markets, several of which were closed for a May 1 holiday on Friday, tumbled as much as 3pc in early trading on Monday.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was down 1.7pc at 0705 GMT.

07.10 04/05/2020

Miracle man: Patrick's praise for medics after he beats virus

A 72-year-old who beat the coronavirus, despite having serious underlying health conditions and being on a ventilator for a week, has been called "a miracle man" by his relieved family.

Patrick Bedford spent 26 days in hospital, including seven days in an induced coma while he was ventilated.

He said he was "at death's door" and his life was saved by the frontline staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Patrick said they "treated me like royalty", and told how Dr Adam O'Brien held his hand while he was put into a coma.

Europe relaxes, but Russia numbers spike

Spaniards filled the streets yesterday to exercise outside in gorgeous spring weather for the first time in seven weeks, while German children rushed to playgrounds as countries in western Europe moved ahead with the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Russia and Pakistan, however, reported their biggest one-day spikes in new infections, in a sign the pandemic is far from over.

Concern was growing in Moscow about the possibility that hospitals might become overwhelmed after Russia recorded a new one-day high of 9,633 new infections, a 20pc increase over last Friday's count which, itself, was a new daily record.

Russia has now reported 124,054 total cases, with 15,013 recoveries and 1,222 fatalities. True numbers are believed to be higher because not everyone is tested and Russian tests are reported to be only 70pc to 80pc accurate.

Over-70s warned to 'avoid other people' in new guide

Over-70s are being told to avoid other people and not to touch anyone in new guidelines on exercising while cocooning.

They will also be told to keep their distance and avoid touching family and friends when rules on visiting are lifted next month.

People who have been asked to cocoon for the past three weeks can from tomorrow leave their homes for daily exercise.

However, new regulations on how older people should act when they are in public insist they "avoid touching people or surfaces".

