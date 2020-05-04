Coronavirus Latest Updates Ireland: 19 more deaths linked to Covid-19

Civil Defence volunteers in the fight against Covid 19. Volunteer Colm Quinn sanitises the patient transport ambulance after bringing a patient from and to their home for testing Picture; Gerry Mooney

Independent.ie reporters keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world.

07.10 04/05/2020

Miracle man: Patrick's praise for medics after he beats virus

Thumbs up: Patrick with his wife Marie and their grandson Riley

Thumbs up: Patrick with his wife Marie and their grandson Riley

A 72-year-old who beat the coronavirus, despite having serious underlying health conditions and being on a ventilator for a week, has been called "a miracle man" by his relieved family.

Patrick Bedford spent 26 days in hospital, including seven days in an induced coma while he was ventilated.

He said he was "at death's door" and his life was saved by the frontline staff in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Patrick said they "treated me like royalty", and told how Dr Adam O'Brien held his hand while he was put into a coma.

Europe relaxes, but Russia numbers spike

OUTSIDE AGAIN: An elderly man and woman in face masks sit on benches in Barcelona as lockdown restrictions eased in Spain. Photo: David Ramos/Getty

OUTSIDE AGAIN: An elderly man and woman in face masks sit on benches in Barcelona as lockdown restrictions eased in Spain. Photo: David Ramos/Getty

Spaniards filled the streets yesterday to exercise outside in gorgeous spring weather for the first time in seven weeks, while German children rushed to playgrounds as countries in western Europe moved ahead with the gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Russia and Pakistan, however, reported their biggest one-day spikes in new infections, in a sign the pandemic is far from over.

Concern was growing in Moscow about the possibility that hospitals might become overwhelmed after Russia recorded a new one-day high of 9,633 new infections, a 20pc increase over last Friday's count which, itself, was a new daily record.

Russia has now reported 124,054 total cases, with 15,013 recoveries and 1,222 fatalities. True numbers are believed to be higher because not everyone is tested and Russian tests are reported to be only 70pc to 80pc accurate.

Over-70s warned to 'avoid other people' in new guide

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of older people worldwide. Photo: REUTERS

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of older people worldwide. Photo: REUTERS

Over-70s are being told to avoid other people and not to touch anyone in new guidelines on exercising while cocooning.

They will also be told to keep their distance and avoid touching family and friends when rules on visiting are lifted next month.

People who have been asked to cocoon for the past three weeks can from tomorrow leave their homes for daily exercise.

However, new regulations on how older people should act when they are in public insist they "avoid touching people or surfaces".

Online Editors