Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll rises to 769 as 49 more people die of Covid-19

Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.





07:50 23/04/2020

Drug discovered by a Donegal scientist and now found on farms could be used to fight coronavirus

A wonder drug which a Donegal scientist was instrumental in developing will undergo a clinical trial to see how effective it is in the battle against Covid-19.

Ivermectin is commonly used by farmers to treat roundworm in cattle and sheep, but it is also used in the treatment of parasitic infections in humans, such as in the treatment of head lice.

Professor William Campbell (89), originally from Ramelton, in county Donegal, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology in 2015 for his work in the development of the drug.

It has had a massive impact on world health, saving millions of people from diseases caused by parasites in developing countries, such as river blindness.

The drug will be at the centre of a new trial by French researchers to ascertain if it could be used in the fight against coronavirus, after promising results were recorded in an Australian lab.

07:45 23/04/2020

WHO defends decision to not declare coronavirus pandemic a global emergency sooner

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation has defended the decision to declare an international emergency on January 30.

During a virtual press conference, the director general gave an update on the global picture with cases in Western Europe declining but African countries seeing a rise.





07:05 23/04/2020

Publicans ready for legal fight if insurers won't pay

Publicans are preparing to take legal action against insurers over their refusal to pay out on business interruption claims.

As the battle between the hospitality and insurance sectors rumbles on, insurers have been accused of "behaving immorally" during the Covid-19 crisis.

The owners of a rural Co Wexford pub, whose policy stated an infectious disease is grounds for a business interruption claim, say they are "completely broken" after their insurer refused to pay out.

Some publicans are also still paying high rents despite being closed and are growing increasingly frustrated by insurance companies refusing to pay out.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), which represents pubs in the greater Dublin area, said insurers were "hiding behind 60-page contracts to avoid paying out".

Donall O'Keeffe, CEO of the LVA, said: "The insurance industry is setting up its stall and they are going to fight it all the way, they are grinding people down, testing people's stamina, and they have no intention of paying out."

07:00 23/04/2020

Minister set to let schools hold their own exams for Junior Cycle

Education Minister Joe McHugh is set to give his blessing to schools to go ahead with their own Junior Cycle exams in the coming weeks, rather than obliging students to wait until the autumn.

But his officials are working on guidance to ensure a certain level of uniformity among schools that opt for this approach, including ensuring they have agreed assessment policies.

The Junior Cycle exams issue was among the matters discussed at a meeting yesterday between the Department of Education and education stakeholders, including school managers, teacher unions and parent representatives.

Afterwards, Mr McHugh said: "The best way to address this issue is to allow the group have further discussions, in a spirit of partnership in the best interests of this year's Junior Cycle students.

"I would urge schools to await the conclusion of these discussions with the education partners before taking any decisions regarding assessment arrangements for their Junior Cycle students."

