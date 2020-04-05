Coronavirus Latest Updates: 17 more deaths and 331 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

A medic at the Elmhurst Hospital Centre in Queens, New York, reacts after stepping outside the emergency room on Saturday. Health workers worldwide have come under intense pressure through the coronavirus outbreak (Mary Altaffer/AP)

10:00 05/04/2020

Scotland’s chief medical officer pictured visiting second home

Scotland’s chief medical officer (CMO) has been photographed visiting her family’s second home in Fife during the coronavirus pandemic, despite herself issuing advice to stay at home.

Photos of Dr Catherine Calderwood and her family near a coastal retreat in Earlsferry were published in The Scottish Sun late on Saturday.

Just days earlier, the 51-year-old tweeted a photo of her family from their main residence in Edinburgh as they clapped for the front-line NHS staff working to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The paper says the home in the capital is just two-and-a-half miles from the Scottish Government building where Dr Calderwood delivers daily briefings on the virus with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Earlsferry is a drive of more than an hour from Edinburgh.





08:20 05/04/2020

Garda Deputy Commissioner urges people to continue to comply with Public Health guidelines

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "We want to thank people for the high level of compliance with the health guidelines. It is vital that continues today and for the rest of the time they are due to be in place. By working together and keeping to the HSE advice, we can flatten the curve and save lives.”

Deputy Twomey added that people should continue to stay home, exercise within 2km of their home, and practice social distancing.

"The HSE guidelines are designed to ensure that we stop the spread of COVID-19 and we reduce the risk to our friends and families. It is in all our interests that they are adhered to,” said Deputy Twomey.

Deputy Commissioner Twomey chairs An Garda Síochána’s National COVID-19 Co-Ordination Centre. The Centre, which is based at Garda Headquarters, co-ordinates the organisation’s strategic response to COVID-19.





07:35 05/04/2020

Coronavirus: US states scramble for equipment as death toll mounts

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says China is facilitating a shipment of 1,000 donated ventilators to his state, in another example of the extreme measures being taken in what is now a scramble to source lifesaving devices in the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign of the disorganised response in the US to the global crisis, Mr Cuomo praised the Chinese government for its help in securing the breathing machines, which were scheduled to arrive at Kennedy Airport on Saturday.

Noting the state of Oregon had also volunteered to send 140 ventilators to New York, Mr Cuomo also acknowledged the US government’s stockpile of medical supplies would fall drastically short of requirements.

“We’re all in the same battle here,” Mr Cuomo said. “And the battle is stopping the spread of the virus.”

07:20 05/04/2020

Coronavirus: 'Modern piracy' - US accused of redirecting 200,000 Germany-bound masks for own use

in a move condemned as "modern piracy", the US has been accused by German government officials of redirecting 200,000 Germany-bound masks for its own use.

The city government in Berlin said that the consignment of US-made masks had been "confiscated" in Bangkok, though he did not say where they were passed into US hands

The FFP2 masks, which were ordered by Berlin's police force, did not reach their destination, it said.

Andreas Geisel, Berlin's interior minister, said the masks were presumably diverted to the US.

07:10 05/04/2020

New measures on way as Holohan urges public to flatten coronavirus curve more

The health authorities are set to unveil a range of new measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis as latest figures revealed another significant rise in the numbers who have contracted the coronavirus and lost their lives.

At the end of a tense week during which the death toll began to mount in double-digit numbers, a further 17 people died yesterday and there were 331 confirmed new cases, bringing the total to 137 deaths and 4,604 cases.

But with the authorities warning that the crisis has not peaked and may not do so for another two weeks, there is also a growing awareness this weekend that Ireland is undergoing a fundamental change, such has been the profound impact of the crisis.

Online Editors