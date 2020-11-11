Coronavirus Ireland: Why one vaccine isn't enough, and what do the other frontrunners have to offer?

Covid-19 vaccines may not completely rescue us from life in the pandemic dugout, but the more there are the nearer we edge towards freedom.

Pfizer now looks set to win the race to produce the first effective and safe vaccine.

But although there are no guarantees, there are other experimental jabs in a final phase which stand a good chance of being available early next year.

Normally only about 10pc of vaccine trials are successful.

But optimism is high that those odds will be beaten when it comes to a Covid-19 vaccine.

We need all the Covid-19 vaccines we can get, because they could all offer something different – whether it be degrees of protection or impact on the most vulnerable. And the more there are, the bigger the volume.

Who are the other frontrunners?

Oxford University and AstraZeneca

This was originally tipped as the vaccine to romp home first, but it now looks more likely to be submitted for licensing early next year.

The vaccine uses genetic material from the coronavirus with a modified adenovirus.

Last July published data showed its experimental vaccine produced a promising immune response in an early-stage trial and appeared to be well tolerated.

It is one of the potential vaccines which is part of an advanced purchase agreement with the European Union – which means if it passes regulatory approval then Ireland will be able to purchase some. It is not yet clear if their vaccine works to protect people against the virus or prevent them becoming ill after infection. It is ramping up its global manufacturing capacity and hopes to be able to deliver around two billion doses around the world if the vaccine is passed by regulatory bodies.





Moderna

Late last month the Massachusetts-based company told its investors it was actively preparing for a global launch of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The expectation is that there will be early results from its phase three trial of 30,000 people this month. It may follow Pfizer and apply for emergency approval next month.

It’s technology, using mRNA, is the same as is used by Pfizer to make its vaccine. It does not yet have an agreement with the European Union, but talks are under way.

It is also tied into a deal to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the US.





Johnson and Johnson

This is another potential vaccine that could be of benefit to Ireland. The company has agreed an advanced purchase agreement with the EU.

Its timeline for a possible launch is early next year. In early October it announced it was to enroll 60,000 people in its phase three trial. It paused the trial for a week after an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers but was given the go ahead after a safety monitoring board. If it is approved, it will be a one-dose vaccine. It has already been shown to produce a good response in animal experiments.





Sanofi-GSK

Human clinical studies of the vaccine began in September, and will be followed by a phase three trial next month. It could be available early next year.

The vaccine is based on the existing technology used to produce Sanofi’s seasonal flu vaccine.

Genetic material from the surface protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is inserted into insect cells. It is then injected to trigger an immune response in a patient.

Novavax

The expectation is that this company might be ready to ask for regulatory approval for its vaccine in the first quarter of next year.

The vaccine has synthesised pieces of the surface protein that the coronavirus uses to infect humans. The company announced during the summer that its experimental vaccine generated a promising immune response.





CureVac

The European Commission is also in talks with the German Biotech company Curevac, which still has some way to go before entering phase three trials. This means it may be well into next year before its vaccine could be passed. It uses the same technology as Pfizer and is working on an mRNA-based vaccine candidate.





Vaccine nationalism

The WHO has warned against vaccine nationalism, saying that when there is an effective vaccine, it must be used effectively.

“In time, as production increases, we want all people everywhere to have access to vaccines.

“But initially, when supply is limited, priority must be given to vaccinating essential workers and those most at risk – including older people and those with underlying conditions. In other words, the first priority must be to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries.

“This is not just a moral imperative and a public health imperative, it’s also an economic imperative.

“In our interconnected world, if people in low- and middle-income countries miss out on vaccines, the virus will continue to kill and the economic recovery globally will be delayed.

“So, using vaccines as a global public good is in the national interest of each and every country. Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it.” There is an onus on better-off countries to ensure that poorer nations do not lose out.





Cost

The Covid-19 vaccines will not come cheap, but under the European Commission agreement the price will be the same in all member countries.

The cost will also be weighed against the huge financial burden on the State in various support payments to shuttered businesses.