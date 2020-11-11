| 12.9°C Dublin

Coronavirus Ireland: Why one vaccine isn't enough, and what do the other frontrunners have to offer?

Pfizer is the leader so far in the hunt for a vaccine. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Pfizer is the leader so far in the hunt for a vaccine. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Covid-19 vaccines may not completely rescue us from life in the pandemic dugout, but the more there are the nearer we edge towards freedom.

Pfizer now looks set to win the race to produce the first effective and safe vaccine.

But although there are no guarantees, there are other experimental jabs in a final phase which stand a good chance of being available early next year.

