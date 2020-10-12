Coronavirus Ireland: 'We want at least 10 days of Level Three before we see how it is working'

There have been 825 new cases of Covid-19 and one further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There were 254 new cases confirmed in Dublin today.

Read More

This comes amid speculation that some Border counties could be moved to Level 4 or 5 restrictions as parts of Northern Ireland (Derry and Strabane) continue to have the highest incidence rates of the virus in Ireland and the UK.

Halloween

Speaking about Halloween, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said:

"We will be looking at Halloween very closely. It is not going to be a normal Halloween; it can't be. We can't have children and families moving from house to house as would normally happen," Dr Holohan said when asked what can families expect from Halloween this year.

There have now been 43,531 cases in Ireland while the virus death toll stands at 1,827.

Of the cases notified today; 426 are men and 392 are women and 78pc are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 30 years old.

There have been 254 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU.

There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

20 counties now have a 14-day incidence over 100 per 100,000 people.

The national incidence rate is 168 per 100,000 - it was just 108 last week.

The majority of the counties in Ireland are experiencing a growth in incidence rate. “Virtually all counties are growing,” Dr Holohan said.

Changing levels

"We recommended a move to phase five last week to protect health, to protect the work HSE have done and to protect education and childcare. And also, to protect vulnerable. We wished to avoid seeing schools close," Dr Holohan says of Nphet recommendation to move to Level Five last week.

"We will be looking to see if Level Three measures do improve the situation we are in now. We want at least 10 days of Level Three before we see how it is working or not before we change our advice to government."

"The decisions to advise closing down major parts of the country are not things we do lightly and we do so fully aware of the implications of such a recommendation," Dr Holohan said.

Positivity rates are also rising in almost all counties with one county having an 11.5pc positivity rate.

Hospitalisations have grown from 122 to 224 since October.

“The growth rate in Dublin has dropped” Dr Holohan says, but in each of the last three days we have seen case numbers above 200. “I don’t think we can say we have turned a corner in Dublin, though”.

“We have widespread community transmission in the country now.”

"We are not in a position to say we know where all the cases are coming from. Or who all the close contacts are," Dr Holohan said.

Read More

Dublin cases

We have seen an impact in Dublin with the measures introduced but we haven't seen enough to say the situation in the capital is sufficiently stable. We need to be careful as to how we evaluate Dublin," Dr Holohan added.

"We are in a different place to Northern Ireland, and we aren't seeing the same spread but we will look at the Border counties as we know there has been a particular challenge with relation to those counties."

"Our first challenge has got to be to focus on community transmission. We simply won't be able to protect those in nursing homes when we have the rate of community transmission that we are seeing now."

Community transmission

Dr Holohan said: "This represents an existential risk to older people in nursing homes and those who are living outside of nursing homes."

"Little point of doing all we can within nursing homes if we have widespread community transmission. If we don't tackle this we will see an increase in the number of nursing homes affected by this virus."

"The message is about the movement of people. One thing I am concerned about is the creep of people that were working from home now going back to the office. Keep yourself separate from other people.

"Now is not the time for house parties, or play dates or birthday parties. This virus is thriving at the moment and we have to act," Dr Holohan said.

"The whole of Europe is experiencing a surge in the sense that cases are growing again. The simple way to characterise it is that our first line of defence is our own actions. All the socialisation we have been discouraging. This is the first line of defence against this virus.

"When we see case numbers fall again, which we will, the individual's actions will be the most important thing," he added.

Dr Owen O'Flynn

Dr Owen O'Flynn is a 23-year-old doctor who has joined the press briefing to give his experience of long Covid. Dr O'Flynn contracted Covid and his only symptoms were a loss of taste and smell.

But 4-6 weeks afterwards he experienced multi-system failure: respiratory failure and acute heart failure. Dr O'Flynn was admitted to ICU and said, "I wondered if I was going to die".

He says it is "disappointing" when he sees people flouting public health guidelines.

Dr O'Flynn says there are no real predictors as to who will get severely sick from the virus. "We don't know who will get seriously ill from this at any age. Unfortunately, people of all ages have died," he points out.

Dr Holohan asked every individual to accept their own individual responsibility once again.

"Unfortunately, our colleagues in Northern Ireland are experiencing rates that are definitely among the highest in Europe, if not the world," he said.

"It's time we all behaved that we have this virus. We need to pretend we have this virus, that it is highly transmissible, and to stay away from other people.

Dr Holohan also confirmed that Nphet will not be deterred from recommending Level Five just because the government rejected that advice last time.

Read More

Online Editors