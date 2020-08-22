Coronavirus Ireland: Two more people have died and 156 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

| 16°C Dublin
Two new Covid-19 related deaths and another 156 cases of the virus have been confirmed this evening by public health officials.
It means there have now been 1,777 Covid-19 deaths and 27,908 cases since the pandemic began.
Dublin accounts for 55 of the new cases. Meanwhile, 36 of the new cases are in Co Kildare, which remains in lockdown.
Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has appealed for people to pay heed to Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend.
“It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately,” he said.
“This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than 6 visitors, from no more than 3 households, to your home.”
