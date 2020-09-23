Coronavirus Ireland: two further deaths and 234 new cases

There have been two new deaths and 234 further cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

The 14-day incidence of the virus in Dublin on Monday had fallen to 136.9 per 100,000 compared to 138 per 100,000 on Sunday, indicating that the spread may be slowing down in the capital.

There has now been a total of 1,794 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 33,675 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 115 are men and 119 are women, 68pc are under 45 years of age, 49pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 34 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Read More

103 cases are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Meath, with the remaining 17 spread across 10 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that it is crucial that people reduce their social contacts and cut down on "discretionary" social activities.

"The single most important thing that people all across the country need to do now is to reduce their social contacts," he said.

"We all need to cut down on discretionary social activities. Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Please prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible," he said.

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands, said: "If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE said that cutting down on contacts protects the Irish healthcare system.

“Every time you reduce your contacts, avoid a crowd, or choose to meet outdoors, or remember to keep your distance, know that you are a part of the frontline that protects our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and other staff working hard for us all in the Irish healthcare system.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that it is too early to tell if the disease has changed.

"While 14-day incidence and daily incidence have stopped rising in the last few days, it is too early to conclude that there has been any change in the pattern of disease. The reproduction number over the last two weeks remains high, at between 1.5 and 1.7, growth rate between 5 and 6.1, and doubling time between 12 and 14 days.

“If we are starting to suppress the virus again, it is essential that we maintain this effort: limit our social contacts, limit mixing between households. The next ten days are critical," he said.

Read More

Online Editors