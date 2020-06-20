Coronavirus Ireland: Two further deaths and 22 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Irish artist Emmalene Blake's mural of characters Marty McFly and Doc Brown from the cult 80's movie 'Back to the Future' in South Dublin. This is the latest coronavirus themed mural from the Dublin artist during the pandemic. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

TWO more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,715 in Ireland.

A further 22 cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,374.

Nine of the 22 cases confirmed today were under the age of 35, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan said.

"It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them," he said.

"This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk.

"To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Online Editors