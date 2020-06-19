Coronavirus Ireland: Two further deaths and 13 additional cases

29/05/2020 Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health,pictured this evening (Friday 29th May) at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A further two people with coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll to 1,714.

The Health Protection and Surveillance Centre has been notified of an additional 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 25,368 cases in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 - and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms - is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”

Online Editors