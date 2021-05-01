Coronavirus Ireland: three further deaths and 569 new cases

There have been three further deaths due to Covid-19 in Ireland and 569 new cases, Nphet has confirmed today.

As of April 28 2021, 1,487,043 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 1,067,378 people having received their first dose and 419,665 people have received their second dose.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said yesterday that: “We have achieved a huge amount as a country, but this virus still poses a threat and it is important to stay vigilant and not to drop your guard over the coming weeks. This is especially true for those who have yet to be vaccinated or are particularly vulnerable.

Read More

“The important thing to do as society reopens is to continue to risk assess your choices and your environment. Just because something is an option, doesn’t always mean it’s safe. Crowded places and enclosed spaces still carry a risk. If you don’t feel comfortable, or feel a place is too crowded, leave. Encourage your friends and loved ones to continue to follow the basic measures to protect themselves and their families.”

Chair of the NPHET Professor Philip Nolan: “Business owners, employees and customers have received welcome and much-awaited positive news regarding the restarting of our economy. However, it is extremely important that everyone take this time in anticipation of reopening to review their safety practices and protocols. This is for the benefit of us all, but critically for those who they employ.

“Remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you, and your patrons and clients. Reopening comes with it the responsibility to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading in your establishment.

“We are all looking forward to seeing one another again for a browse, a coffee, or a meal. But we must do so safely, and in new ways, to ensure this virus is kept at bay for the coming months as vaccination levels continue to increase.”

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Irish Independent