Coronavirus Ireland: three further deaths and 357 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been three further deaths and 357 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, with over 200 cases in Dublin.

There have now been a 1,787 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 31,549 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 185 are men and 172 are women, 63% are under 45 years of age, 38pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

60 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Read More

218 cases were recorded in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, 9 in Cork, 8 in Kerry, 8 in Limerick, 8 in Meath, 7 in Westmeath, 6 in Wicklow, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Roscommon, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the focus must be put on the pandemic in the "medium term".

“In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with Covid-19 going forward.”

“Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, Government launched a 5-Level framework. At the heart of this framework are three core messages;

“1. Simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against COVID-19.

“2. No single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention.

“3. Continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response."

He said that the "basic preventions" stand.

“The basic preventions against the spread of Covid-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening encouraged the people of Dublin not to travel outside the county, where possible.

This came after Dublin saw 218 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Speaking on RTÉ News, Mr Martin said that the numbers in Dublin were going in the wrong direction and the advice to people living in the capital was to remain there.

“We’re encouraging people not to travel outside the county. It’s an encouragement, an advice. There’s no regulation attached to it, but if possible, people should avoid travelling outside the county."

Read More

Online Editors