Coronavirus Ireland: Some partners of healthcare workers to be allowed take paid parental leave - Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media during a visit to the Civil Defence Dublin Branch on Wolfe Tone Quay to receive a briefing on the contribution by Volunteers to the Covid-19 response. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PARTNERS of healthcare workers who also work in the public sector will be allowed to take paid leave to look after children at home, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

The first measure will allow a partner of a healthcare worker who works elsewhere in the public sector to take paid leave to stay at home and look after their children.

“That has been approved by NPHET, so we can try and action that now over the next couple of weeks,” Mr Varadkar said.

However, those who are lone parents or whose partners do not work in the public sector will have to wait longer for childcare solutions, he said, because NPHET had not approved a proposal to allow child minders to go into people’s homes.

“The difficulty is that it really only works where it’s a public sector household if you like and isn’t an adequate answer for those who either are both healthcare workers or one is in the private sector and one is the public sector,” he said

“But the second piece which NPHET still has reservations about is using child minders to go into people’s homes.

“But that’s now going to be considered as something that perhaps could kick in on May 5th as part of a general easing of restrictions. But they’re not happy for us to do it right now.”

However, the childcare proposals have been dismissed by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) which said they will do nothing for the vast majority of nurses and midwives.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “This is a surprisingly old-fashioned concept of family needs. It will not resolve the issues faced by the vast majority of nurses and midwives, offering a limited solution only to those with partners in some public sector work.”

Around 200 members of the INMO are impacted by the lack of availability of childcare during the pandemic.

The INMO has called for direct in-home provision of childcare, reimbursement of childcare costs already incurred by its members during the lockdown and a reimbursement of annual leave taken.

Fórsa, which represents 30,000 healthcare workers, said the solution fell short and was “at best a partial measure” to address the childcare needs of frontline healthcare workers.

Speaking at a primary care centre in Grangegorman in Dublin, Mr Varadkar also said that mass gatherings where it’s hard to social distance will be among the last things to return when current restrictions on public movement are lifted.

Mr Varadkar said that work on a roadmap for lifting restrictions was ongoing and would be shared with the Irish people before May 5th - the date the current measures are due to expire.

“I think it would be fair to say that, you know, among the last things that we'll be returning to normal are major gatherings you know where you have a lot of people gathering together in a way that's hard to social distance, in a way that's hard to keep people apart by two metres,” he said.

“So I suppose they're the things that are most likely to come last and that's not particular to alcohol it could be mass gatherings of any particular nature.”

Mr Varadkar also did not rule out extending the ban on rent increases and evictions beyond the 12-week period they were introduced for at the end of March.

He said consideration will be given to extending various emergency measures if the pandemic continues and that a decision would be made in a few weeks’ time.

He said: “A lot of things were put in place for, if you like, a 12-week period - welfare measures, employment supports, the rent cap, if you like, and also the ban on evictions and it was done on the anticipation that this pandemic, if you like, would last for less than 12 weeks.

“But obviously if it goes on for longer we'll have to give consideration to extending a lot of those different temporary actions but that's not a decision we need to make now it's a decision that can be made in a few weeks’ time.”

Online Editors