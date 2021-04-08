Coronavirus Ireland: seven further deaths and 400 new cases confirmed

There have been seven further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 400 new cases of the virus announced by Nphet this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, two occurred in April, two in March and three in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 while the age range was 62-89 years.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,737, while the total case count has risen to 239,723.

There have been 162 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Kilkenny, Sligo and Clare recorded no new cases in the past 24 hours. The national 14-day incidence rate is now 147.3 per 100,000 people, down from over 160 last week.

As of 2pm today, there are 226 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 55 are in ICU. There have been 11 new admissions to hospitals of people with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 33 discharges.

Over 940,000 vaccine doses had been administered by Easter Monday, latest vaccine data shows, with 667,182 people receiving their first dose and 273,701 people being fully vaccinated.

Of the cases notified today; 205 are men and 193 are women; 72pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

Just 4,796 people were vaccinated on Easter Monday, down on the daily average over the last seven days of 17,315. 121,207 doses have been administered in the last seven days.

No deaths have occurred in people over 65 from Covid-19 in the last week, Dr Colm Henry said at today’s HSE media briefing.

This is the first week this has occurred this year while the rate of infection in nursing homes has fallen to 0.08, which is the lowest since the pandemic began.

Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet said that the reopening schools has had a “minimal” effect on case numbers and said the data shows that “schools remain a low-risk setting”.

More to follow..

Online Editors