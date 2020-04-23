Coronavirus Ireland: 'Serious concerns' raised about transparency of virus response decision-making

Micheal Martin has queried whether the public should wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Jane Barlow/PA)

SERIOUS concerns over the transparency of decision making in the coronavirus crisis have been raised by Labour leader Alan Kelly.

He has posed a series of questions about the role of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) chaired by Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan which was convened to respond to the outbreak.

The NPHET has been at the centre of the State's response to the emergency and has been heavily involved in the health measures introduced as well as the extraordinary restrictions on everyday life.

Speaking in the Dáil Mr Kelly thanked the government, NPHET and the HSE for their work but also said he is "seriously concerned about transparency in decision making in this crisis".

Mr Kelly said the terms of reference for the NPHET being convened to deal with the separate CPE superbug last year were longer and more detailed than those for its response to Covid-19.

He said the membership of NPHET has grown substantially since it was set up and questioned if the government agreed to all the new members and if not, who appoints them.

Mr Kelly also said that only notes are recorded of meetings. He questioned if they are the minutes and if they're not why not.

He said there is a difference as minutes must be agreed by participants at the beginning of the next meeting while notes could be a subjective view of what happened.

Future generations will want to know where people stood on decisions, Mr Kelly said adding "for me it's not transparent".

He asked why notes have not been published since end of March despite the group meeting twice weekly and he said this isn't acceptable.

He claimed that no disagreements on decisions have been recorded.

Mr Kelly said all decisions will have a historical review at some stage and he said the issues arising in nursing homes is the most obvious example.

He said the last published notes from March show that the NPHET discussed a paper on childcare for health workers but they don't record why the proposals were not agreed to and do not transparently say what decision was made.

Mr Kelly said this issue of childcare for health workers is something the government is still "grappling with".

He asked how many sub-groups are in NPHET with 11 listed in the National Action Plan.

"There are little, or actually no minutes published for most of them he said. "What are they doing, and can we see minutes? Or are there actually any minutes?"

Mr Kelly asked why the Department of Health secretary general and HSE director general are not attending the meetings.

"I would have thought that they would be intrinsic members of this committee. What happens if either or both disagree with a decision of NPHET?"

He asked about the CMO's decision to set a target of 15,000 coronavirus tests a day by May 5 and if this was done with the agreement of the HSE which would be ultimately responsible for putting it in place.

Mr Kelly asked if the HSE has raised concerns with the government over the decision making in the crisis.

He asked: "Who is NPHET ultimately accountable to on a day-to-day basis.

"I understand they advise the government. Who makes the final decisions?

"Do NPHET have to consult with you or the Minister for Health before making formal announcements that affect all the citizens of this country?," he asked the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

"I presume they do. But how does that happen?"

Mr Kelly said he wants to make sure there is "democratic accountability and scrutiny".

He said TDs have so far "fully trusted everyone and continue to do so"

"But the lack of information on processes and decision making... means I have to ask these questions on behalf of everybody out there in the public."

"Ultimate decision making cannot be in the hands of the few. Elected office cannot be subservient even in this crisis," he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has sought clarity on whether members of the public should wear face masks as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

His remarks came as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that everything must be done to avoid a "deadly second wave" of Covid-19 as restrictions are eased.

He said that "extreme vigilance" is required to limit the increase of new cases and prevent more deaths.

Mr Martin raised the issue of face masks for the public - which has not yet been recommended by health authorities here - during a Dáil debate on the crisis.

He said "more clarity" is needed on the issue as some experts elsewhere have advised that they could help slow the spread of the virus.

Mr Martin said that use of masks should not take supply away from the health service but the issue should be reviewed.

He also criticised the situation in nursing homes which have seen a high proportion of the coronavirus deaths.

He said the new supports announced for the homes are "too bureaucratic" and asked what proportion of resident have been tested.

Read More

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald was also critical of the response to what she called the "heartbreaking crisis" in nursing homes where she said more than half of deaths have occurred.

She suggested spare capacity in private hospitals should be used to support nursing homes.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the situation in nursing home is a "raging epidemic".

Mr Varadkar opened a Dáil debate saying that 16,671 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ireland and sadly 769 people have lost their lives.

He said they were people with lives and stories who made a contribution.

Mr Varadkar said the good news is that the reproduction rate for the virus is now between 0.7 and 1.0 and more people have recovered from coronavirus than are still suffering from it.

But he conceded that it has not been possible to slow the transmission of the virus in every setting saying that the impact on long-term care residential facilities including nursing homes has been great.

Mr Varadkar insisted action is being taken to control outbreaks and minimise transmission to protect as many people as possible.

Earlier he said: "Our collective national effort is working" but said the country has been "battered by a wave of destruction but as a people we have endured".

Mr Varadkar said there has been an "enormous cost" and there is anxiety about health job losses and business closures.

He said the same energy to responding to the crisis must be brought to rebuilding the economy.

But he warned that if people become lax "we could lose control over the spread of the virus".

He said efforts are being made to expand testing to 100,000 per week as part of the plans to ease restrictions.

Mr Varadkar said it will be a significant increase in testing and it may not be possible "but we will pull out all the stops to make it happen".

He said that after each phase of easing restrictions, time must be taken to assess its impact and he warned that stricter social distancing may have to be reintroduced as happened in Japan in recent days.

"We must do everything we can to avoid post peak wave or a deadly second wave" which he said happened during the H1N1 and Spanish Flu pandemics.

He said when it's over "we will awaken our society and our economy".

Mr Varadkar said the actions to do this must happen in a safe and appropriate way.

Online Editors