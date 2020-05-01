Coronavirus Ireland: Outdoor workers such as builders will be allowed back to their jobs in two weeks

Open air workers, such as builders, landscapers and roofers, will return to work in two weeks time under new plans being discussed by the Cabinet.

The Government’s roadmap for exiting the lockdown will begin on May 18 and will see those who work outdoors return to their jobs.

Meanwhile, older people who have been 'cocooning' will be advised they can take exercise away from their homes under proposed new coronavirus regulations being discussed at Cabinet.

Over 70s will be told there is a low risk to their health if they exercise from next week but they will be urged to stay in their homes as much as possible.

And the 2km limit on travel and exercise for the wider population will be extended to 5km if the plans are approved by ministers.

The Cabinet is considering recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) for the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Ministers are examining a 'roadmap' for how Irish society and the economy can be reopened in the coming weeks and months.

The current coronavirus restrictions are due to expire next Tuesday, May 5.

The government has been cautioning all week that changes - if any - to the extraordinary limits on everyday life will be minimal amid continuing concern over the numbers of people still contracting the virus.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday that the government is to decide on the plan for the reopening of Ireland to "a new normal".

He warned that any easing of coronavirus restrictions will be slow and gradual and he set out five criteria that will feed into the decision making.

These are:

The progress of the disease;

The capacity of the health care system;

The capacity for testing and contact tracing;

Shielding at-risk groups like the elderly;

The risk of secondary morbidity and mortality.

Mr Varadkar said that the easing of restrictions won't necessarily mirror the way they were escalated.

He said there would be two-four week intervals in lifting restrictions but to accurately assess the impact of the easing of certain measures.

Mr Varadkar said the restrictions could be re-introduced earlier "if things appear to be going off track".

With many restrictions on public movement to remain in place, the Cabinet is also agreeing to extend two social welfare measures that were due to expire on May 9.

The enhanced Covid-19 illness benefit of €350 paid to people diagnosed with the disease or who are a suspected case will now be paid until June 19.

The temporary abolition of the three-day waiting period for jobseekers' benefits has also been extended until the same date.

Ministers have been informed that the extension of illness benefit by further seven weeks will cost the exchequer "in the region of" €30 million and the waiving of the waiting period for jobseekers will cost approximately €2.7m. The money for both will be drawn from the social insurance fund.

The Cabinet was informed that the temporary wage subsidy scheme is due to expire on June 19, while the special pandemic unemployment payment is due to expire a week earlier. Ministers expect that both schemes will have to be extended with some adjustments given the ongoing emergency.

