Coronavirus Ireland: Outbreak threatens travel and tourism after seven deaths in Italy

Decision about cancelling Six Nations match to be made with thousands of fans expected in Dublin

Virus fears: A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands next to carnival revellers at Venice Carnival, which has now been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis in Italy. Photo: REUTERS

REUTERS

Eilish O'Regan, Luke Byrne and John Mulligan

The coronavirus outbreak threatens to wreak economic havoc with the travel and tourist industry - forcing the cancellation of major sporting and cultural events in Ireland.

The surge in infections in northern Italy - which has led to seven deaths - has increased the risk of a case in Ireland. But it has also escalated the growing financial turmoil caused by the global spread of the virus.

If Ireland's forthcoming Six Nations rugby match against Italy on March 7 in Dublin is cancelled it will mean a multi-million euro loss in spending in the capital.

