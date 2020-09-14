Coronavirus Ireland: One million people face new Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow

More than a million people face the prospect of new Covid-19 restrictions on visits to their homes due to concern over the rate of infections in the capital.

New limits on visitors to a person's home are expected to be introduced as early as tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the reopening of 'wet pubs' in Dublin from September 21 is also at risk, with ministers set to deliberate on the issue amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Gardaí have stepped up visible patrols in the capital in a bid to ensure compliance with Covid-19 regulations like the wearing of face coverings.

Under new measures to be considered by Government, the number of visitors allowed to a home in Dublin would stay at six.

However, the Irish Independent understands the number of households visitors can come from would be reduced to as low as one from the current three.

This was recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last week but the Government put off a decision on the matter as ministers continue to finalise their broader 'Living With Covid' plan which is also due to be published tomorrow.

A total of 156 of the cases of Covid-19 reported last night were in Dublin, representing just over 60pc of the 255 new infections nationwide.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn took to social media over the weekend to urge people in Dublin to have fewer visitors in their homes.

He said the infection rate in Dublin was 78 cases per 100,000, that the number of cases could double in the next two weeks and that many infections were clustered in households.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin last night denied the Government was acting too slowly on introducing Nphet's recommendations for Dublin, telling RTÉ that ministers will be "acting decisively" tomorrow. Asked about the situation in Dublin, Mr Martin also said: "We have to learn also from what we've done in the past. Certainly the severe restrictions brought in to Kildare, Laois and Offaly did work".

Government sources last night played down the chances of any imminent restrictions on non-essential travel in and out of Dublin, as were imposed on those three counties last month.

One senior source pointed out that the rate of infection was at 200 per 100,000 people when the measure was introduced in Kildare.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening as ministers seek to finalise the medium-term plan for living with Covid-19.

With no end in sight to the pandemic, strict limits on everyday life are set to last at least six months and the plan will set out five levels of restrictions.

Level one will be the most lenient - allowing up to 10 visitors from three households to a person's home - while level five would be a return to a nationwide lockdown.

Ireland is currently effectively in level two of restrictions. Level three would involve instructions to people to stay within defined regions, counties or even areas within counties, though sources stressed no final decisions have been taken last night.

In level one of the plan, attendance of up to 500 people would be allowed at sporting venues with capacity for 5,000, though it's understood that some in Government are pushing for this to be increased for stadiums like Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium. The Government is also likely to adopt a traffic-light system for foreign travel being developed by the EU.