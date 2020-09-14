| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coronavirus Ireland: One million people face new Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 11: An Indonesian nurse works with a rapid test for the Covid-19 Coronavirus at a football stadium which is being converted into a hospital for Covid-19 patients on September 11, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakartas governor, Anies Baswedan, has ordered the reimposition of strict measures to curtail rising cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, starting Monday Sept. 14 due to an alarming shortage of ICU and quarantine beds in hospitals treating an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.(Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images) Expand

Close

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 11: An Indonesian nurse works with a rapid test for the Covid-19 Coronavirus at a football stadium which is being converted into a hospital for Covid-19 patients on September 11, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakartas governor, Anies Baswedan, has ordered the reimposition of strict measures to curtail rising cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, starting Monday Sept. 14 due to an alarming shortage of ICU and quarantine beds in hospitals treating an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.(Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 11: An Indonesian nurse works with a rapid test for the Covid-19 Coronavirus at a football stadium which is being converted into a hospital for Covid-19 patients on September 11, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakartas governor, Anies Baswedan, has ordered the reimposition of strict measures to curtail rising cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, starting Monday Sept. 14 due to an alarming shortage of ICU and quarantine beds in hospitals treating an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.(Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)

Getty Images

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - SEPTEMBER 11: An Indonesian nurse works with a rapid test for the Covid-19 Coronavirus at a football stadium which is being converted into a hospital for Covid-19 patients on September 11, 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakartas governor, Anies Baswedan, has ordered the reimposition of strict measures to curtail rising cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus, starting Monday Sept. 14 due to an alarming shortage of ICU and quarantine beds in hospitals treating an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.(Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)

Cormac McQuinn Twitter

More than a million people face the prospect of new Covid-19 restrictions on visits to their homes due to concern over the rate of infections in the capital.

New limits on visitors to a person's home are expected to be introduced as early as tomorrow in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the reopening of 'wet pubs' in Dublin from September 21 is also at risk, with ministers set to deliberate on the issue amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.