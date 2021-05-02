Coronavirus Ireland: one further death and 402 new cases confirmed

There has been one further death due to Covid-19 in Ireland and 402 new cases, Nphet has confirmed today.

As of April 29, 1,527,844 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, of which 1,097,742 people have received their first dose and 430,102 people have received their second dose.

Earlier in the week, the Government announced that the nationwide lockdown would be lifted on May 10 for the first time this year. From that Monday, intercounty travel will be permitted.

In addition, personal services such as barbers and hairdressers can reopen. Non-essential retail can also bring back “click and collect” services, although they’ll also be permitted to fully reopen on May 17.

Following that, there are further plans to reopen outdoor hospitality in June, however the Government has said that is subject to change if case numbers begin to dangerously increase again.

Speaking about the reopening on Friday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that: “We have achieved a huge amount as a country, but this virus still poses a threat and it is important to stay vigilant and not to drop your guard over the coming weeks. This is especially true for those who have yet to be vaccinated or are particularly vulnerable.

“The important thing to do as society reopens is to continue to risk assess your choices and your environment. Just because something is an option, doesn’t always mean it’s safe. Crowded places and enclosed spaces still carry a risk. If you don’t feel comfortable, or feel a place is too crowded, leave. Encourage your friends and loved ones to continue to follow the basic measures to protect themselves and their families.”

Chair of the Nphet Professor Philip Nolan added that: “Business owners, employees and customers have received welcome and much-awaited positive news regarding the restarting of our economy. However, it is extremely important that everyone take this time in anticipation of reopening to review their safety practices and protocols. This is for the benefit of us all, but critically for those who they employ.

“Remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you, and your patrons and clients. Reopening comes with it the responsibility to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading in your establishment.

“We are all looking forward to seeing one another again for a browse, a coffee, or a meal. But we must do so safely, and in new ways, to ensure this virus is kept at bay for the coming months as vaccination levels continue to increase.”

