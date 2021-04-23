Coronavirus Ireland: one further death and 434 new cases confirmed

There has been one further death of a person with Covid-19 and 434 new cases confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the death toll of people with Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,867, while the case count in the State has risen to 245,743.

As of 2pm today, there were 182 people with Covid-19 in hospitals, 48 of which are in ICU. There have been 19 admissions to hospital in the past 24 hours.

Read More

There have been 217 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 117 cases per 100,000 people.

Of the cases notified today; 228 are men and 204 are women; 74pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

Sligo recorded no new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period. Eleven of Ireland’s 26 counties recorded five or less cases in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday Nphet cautioned that admissions to hospitals were creeping up in recent days and said the situation would be monitored closely in the coming week before they make a recommendation to Government on the easing of restrictions.

Prof Philip Nolan described Ireland as being in an “extremely vulnerable” position as the R number hovers between 0.9 and 1.1, meaning the profile of the epidemic could begin to grow again.

Over 900,000 people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Wednesday, April 21, latest HSE figures show.

904,774 have gotten at least one dose, while 371,054 people have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday’s figures.

The European Medicines Agency today reaffirmed the benefit of using the AstraZeneca vaccine as it published further data on the number of deaths and hospitalisations using the vaccine prevents on each age cohort.

The report states that roughly 1 out of every 100,000 people given the vaccine will suffer a rare and unusual blood clot.

The EMA concluded there was insufficient data to provide further context on benefits and risks with regard to sex.

More to follow...