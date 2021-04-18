Coronavirus Ireland: one further death and 269 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been one further death in connection with Covid-19 and 269 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the number of people that have died with the virus in Ireland to 4,836, while the total case count in the State has risen to 243,508.

As of 2pm today, there were 181 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 47 are in ICU. This is the lowest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care settings this year.

838,644 people have received at least one Covid-19 dose, according to the latest HSE data. 349,710 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday, April 16.

Of the cases notified today, 133 are men and 131 are women. 70pc are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “We have already seen the fantastic impact of vaccination amongst our healthcare workers and in our nursing homes.

"However, the declining incidence across all age groups in recent weeks cannot be attributed to vaccination but rather to the enormous efforts of people across society to keep themselves and their families safe.

“If we can keep incidence relatively low over the coming weeks, vaccination will increasingly play a role in suppressing this virus. This will make it easier for all of us to balance the risks associated with Covid-19 while gradually easing public health measures."

He urged the public to:

1. "Keep your distance and wear a mask

2. Avoid mixing indoors with other households

3. Work from home where at all possible

4. Get vaccinated as soon as it's your turn, and

5. If you have any symptoms please isolate and contact a GP to arrange a test.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that over 100,000 people between the age of 66-69 have registered for a vaccine using the HSE’s portal.

“Our vaccine rollout is picking up pace - and we’re moving in the right direction, “ the Taoiseach said on Twitter.

Earlier today Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that people under 30 will not receive a vaccine before those aged 30-50, despite saying earlier this week that he directed officials to examine the possibility.

The Minister confirmed today that he had asked Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn whether any data supported this notion.

“The short answer is no.. it certainly wasn’t floated and there is no plan in place.

“There is no plan to do this, no proposal to do this. I was just checking in with the Deputy CMO to see where the data was,” Minister Donnelly told Newstalk Radio today.

Minister Donnelly said his Department is “constantly probing” into the data behind the vaccination rollout and the profile of the disease and he was just putting a question to the Deputy CMO on the matter.

“All I was doing was checking in with the Deputy CMO to see if the data was there [to support vaccinating younger people first] and he said it wasn’t,” Minister Donnelly said.

Minister Donnelly also confirmed the possibility of extending the time interval between first and second Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses is being taken “very seriously” and said he expects a recommendation on the matter this week.

