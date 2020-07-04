Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 11 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Another person has died of Covid-19 in Ireland as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed it is aware of 11 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The figures released this evening mean 1,741 deaths in Ireland have been linked to Covid-19. There have been 25,509 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

In England, people could get a drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut for the first time in over three months on Saturday as the country took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life.

Some pubs started serving from 6am, sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a "Super Saturday" of restrictions being eased. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight.

Britain has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus, with more than 300,000 infections and an official death toll of 44,131.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has faced criticism from the opposition over its handling of the pandemic - including locking down later than some other parts of Europe - and is now anxious to get the battered economy moving again.

Johnson called on people to behave responsibly and respect social distancing regulations as the risk of a resurgence of the coronavirus remains. He also stressed the importance of supporting businesses.

"We must not let them down," he said at a news conference on Friday.

Meanwhile in Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia, a new lockdown was enforced on more than 200,000 people, after several new coronavirus outbreaks were detected.

Reuters