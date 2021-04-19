Coronavirus Ireland: No further deaths and 403 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been no further deaths in connection with Covid-19 and 403 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

There has been a total of 4,836 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 243,911 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 208 are men and 192 are women, with 73pc being under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

Nationally, there were 174 cases in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. There were also seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17, 1,204,063 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 852,189 people having received their first dose and 351,874 people having received their second.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We have already seen the fantastic impact of vaccination amongst our healthcare workers and in our nursing homes.

“However, the declining incidence across all age groups in recent weeks cannot be attributed to vaccination but rather to the enormous efforts of people across society to keep themselves and their families safe.

“If we can keep incidence relatively low over the coming weeks, vaccination will increasingly play a role in suppressing this virus. This will make it easier for all of us to balance the risks associated with Covid-19 while gradually easing public health measures.”

In addition, he urged the public to keep their distance and to wear a mask. People should also avoid mixing indoors with other households, and try working from home where at all possible.

Dr Glynn also urged people to get vaccinated as soon as it's your turn, and that if people with any symptoms of Covid-19 should isolate and contact a GP to arrange a test.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed yesterday that over 100,000 people between the age of 66-69 have registered for a vaccine using the HSE’s portal.

“Our vaccine rollout is picking up pace - and we’re moving in the right direction,” the Taoiseach said on Twitter.

He also said that around 140,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered last week despite certain slowdowns.

“So that’s good work by the HSE and all involved,” he said. “We continue to make progress in relation to Covid-19. The number of cases continues to reduce, as are the number of people in hospital and ICU. And that’s good progress indeed.

On a final note, he added the pace of the vaccination programme will continue to increase this week, and that with further progress in reducing Covid-19 case numbers, more parts of society can reopen.

