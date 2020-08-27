Coronavirus Ireland: No reopening of pubs that do not serve food on August 31

Pubs that do not serve food will not reopen on August 31 and this won't be considered for at least two weeks, the National Public Health and Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said this evening that now is "not the time" for them to reopen their doors following a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

He added that given the current situation, public health officials "felt we weren't in a position to open pubs at this point."

Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing this evening, Dr Glynn said: "We are aware of the impact this is having on small family businesses across the country. We want pubs to reopen in a safe way but for the last number of weeks, since the end of June, we have seen a slow and steady deterioration of this disease.

"Through August we have seen very significant clusters, we have seen cases a day, all the parameters deteriorate. Unfortunately there's not been an opportunity to open up what is recognised as one of the most high risk areas for the disease.

"In the context of schools opening. The number of cases in hospital beginning to rise, it's not the time to open pubs.

"There are many things different to other countries, we have an entirely different capacity in our healthcare system.

"We simply can't have everything with a pandemic we can have our education system open, our health system, address our backlogs in the HSE, the HSE is working to address those, we want to have sport, we want people to be able to go to pubs and socialise but right now is not the moment,

"It's been described as a tipping point. I hope it's not. Now today is not the day to reopen pubs, it would be the entirely different message we are imploring to millions of people out there."

The Department of Heath this evening reported 93 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and a total of 28,453 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 73 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed cases and 12 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Thirty-four are in Dublin, seven in Kildare, six in Donegal, six in Laois, five in Limerick, five in Wexford and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath. Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Over the past 14 days, 1,535 cases have been notified, giving a 14-day incidence of 32 cases per hundred thousand population.

Of these cases, the median age is 32 with 71pc of cases occurring in people under the age of 45 years. 50pc of cases have been men, 50pc of cases in women.

A total of 116 cases, or 7.6pc, have been in health care workers.

Dublin has has 37pc of cases, 21pc in Kildare, 9pc have been in Tipperary, 5pc in Limerick and 3pc in Cork. The remaining 383 cases are spread across 20 counties.

There are currently 29 confirmed cases in hospital with five confirmed cases in ICU.





Reopening of pubs

Pubs had been due to reopen on August 31 but Dr Glynn said Nphet is focusing on getting case numbers down, and this requires the public to limit their social contacts.

"The next time we will consider easing measures is in two weeks time, we need to see the effect of the measures put in last week. We are hoping to see a downward trend in cases," he said.

"We have considered pubs but considering (the status of the disease) we didn't feel it would be appropriate to recommend reopening next week."

"We have gone from a smaller problem with big clusters, to an escalation of clusters across the country, in households, in communities. That's precisely what we need to target.

“The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts."

Dr Glynn said there were 250 clusters in households and the vast majority arose from socialising of all types and not just parties.

"The message we are trying to get out is to cut down household socialising," he added.

Schools reopening

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said: "Absence from schools would harm children more. Now is the time to open."

Kildare lockdown

Dr Glynn said while the situation has "improved" it hasn't stabilised as Kildare has the highest numbers in 14 and seven days. "At this point it's too early to relax the measures but over the past week, about 10pc of cases have been community transmission."

"We need people to cut down congregation."

Kildare's lockdown would, he added: "Be kept under review."

"There has been a small number of cases today. I sincerely hope we see a small number of cases in Kildare.

"But over the last seven days Kildrae has had more cases per head of population than any other county.

"If we release the measures too early we could see a rebound in the opposite direction."

He added: "If we continue on that road we will see more hospitalisations, more critical care, we are not contemplating a national lockdown as things stand. We hope we don't get back to a situation like that.

"The power to prevent that is in each of our hands. It's about handwashing, maintaining 2m social distance and decreasing the number of social contacts."

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet, said we are reporting over 100 cases a day. In June it was an average of three a day.

"We are now at 10 times that.

“There are 29 in hospital and five in hospital over the past day. Six are in intensive care over the last five days and there is about one admission over five days.

“Very few deaths have been confirmed," he added while confirming that there are 'high case numbers'.

Social gatherings

Professor Nolan said: "Even if everything was open tomorrow, we have to ration what we do, we have to keep this virus at bay. Regarding social and recreational outlets we have to ration those. We can't have some sort of national parties.

"For the long haul we have to enjoy ourselves in small groups."

Professor Nolan added: "Broadly speaking, we as adults, need to starve the virus of opportunities. Use common sense. How many contacts have I had today, this week. Not to imprison ourselves but to think back to this time last year, we have to scale that right back down."

Dr Glynn said he hoped people would stick to seeing six people in a household and 15 outside to help "get the numbers down."

Outbreaks after social gatherings and in workplaces had become a major issue, added Dr Cuddihy.

He said anywhere people congregate presents a risk. "We have 392 outbreaks active, 282 are related to social gatherings and workplaces. One outbreak in a pub restaurant involving 26 cases leading to 10 more cases.

"Another restaurant had 19 cases of staff and customers and a family outbreak separately, another outbreak involved six outbreaks in a sports club, there was then another social gathering resulting in 19 cases.

"We had seven cases in a retail outlet. There is an essential need for people to phone their doctor and self isolate immediately.

"Many (outbreaks) are linked with each other, a outbreak can start in one house and spread to one or more families through interactions,

"I am taking from this that congregating in groups is a risk factor. No more than six from three households should gather in a house, this measure is crucial due to the outbreaks we are seeing."

The measures of only six people meeting indoors were designed to prevent outbreaks, he added.

Sporting activity

Regarding sporting activities, Dr Glynn said: "There are no risk environments but there are low and high risk. With any sporting activity where people come into contact there is a risk but you have to balance it with the very obvious mental and physical benefits of sport."

