Coronavirus Ireland: No new deaths as six more cases confirmed

THERE have been no new deaths in connection with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

It comes as six more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,379.

The death toll stands at 1,715 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

