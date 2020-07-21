Coronavirus Ireland: No new deaths, 36 additional cases

There have been 36 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No further deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, and 1,753 related deaths.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”

Online Editors