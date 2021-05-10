Coronavirus Ireland: no further deaths and 381 new cases confirmed

There have been no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 381 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

The number of people who have died with the virus in Ireland remains at 4,921, while the total case count has risen to 253,189.

As of 2pm today, there were 124 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care settings.

There have been 188 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

Cavan, Longford, Leitrim and Sligo recorded no new cases. A further 10 counties recorded five cases or less.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now at 129 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal (260.7) and Kildare (250.8) have the highest incidence of the virus in the country while Sligo (18.3) and Kerry (13.5) boast the lowest levels of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today; 192 are men and 188 are women; 77pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

More than 1.3m people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, latest HSE figures show, while 499,789 people are fully vaccinated.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar branded today a “day of freedom” as over 100,000 people returned to work as barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons reopened while click-and-collect services resumed for retailers. All non-essential retailers will reopen from next Monday.

Vaccinated grandparents can once again hug their grandchildren as friends and family can meet outdoors.

"We can travel anywhere on the island, meet our friends and family outdoors, indoors for vaccinated. Religious services are back which is very important for people of faith.

“Thank you to the Irish people for getting us this far and thank you to the HSE for running such a good vaccination programme, and thank you to Irish business because they have had to make enormous sacrifices over the past few months,” Mr Varadkar said on RTÉ Radio.

More to follow..