Coronavirus Ireland: No further deaths, 11 additional confirmed cases

There have been no further deaths and 11 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed

There is now a total of 25,638 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,746 related deaths linked to coronavirus in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre is 165.

Out of the those cases, 41 pc are male, and 59 pc are female, and 74 pc of these cases were under 45 years of age.

20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 47pc, Kildare 16pc and Wicklow 6 pc. 12 pc of these cases were travel related

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our research shows that 38 pc of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us.

"This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing COVID-19.”

