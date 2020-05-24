Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: 'Significant increase' in hospital activity since entering phase one of Ireland's lockdown roadmap

Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during training of resuscitation techniques for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the School of Military Health Enforcement in Libreville on May 13, 2020. (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

14:00 24/05/2020

HSE’s chief clinical officer says no immediate change to 2 metre social distancing rule

Laura Lynott

THE HSE’s chief clinical officer said there will be no immediate change to the 2 metre social distancing rule which had helped Ireland “not only bend that curve” but reduce the infection rate to 0.5.

Though increasing pressure has been levelled at the HSE to consider reducing social distancing to 1 metres to help kickstart the economy, Colm Henry said the State would continue to be guided by best international practice - which recommends 2 metres and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) guidance.

Mr Henry recognised the impact on HSE services and businesses throughout the State but he confirmed the measure would stay in place for the foreseeable future due to the concerns regarding droplet spread of infection through the air.

12:00 24/05/2020

'Significant increase' in hospital activity since entering phase one of Ireland's lockdown roadmap

Aoife Walsh

HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor has said acute hospitals are seeing " a significant increase in activity" since certain restrictions were eased on May 5.

She added that ICU's are seeing a "considerably higher" number of people admitted for non Covid-19 reasons.

There are 279 people currently in ICU, 51 of which are Covid-29 cases.

Ms O'Connor said referrals to community assessment hubs continue to be low.

She said the HSE is now looking at how the hubs could support the return to other services as restrictions are lifted.

11:50 24/05/2020

Swab test turnaround time at its fastest since testing and tracing process began



Aoife Walsh

The turnaround time for a Covid-19 swab test to be completed is now at its fastest since the testing and tracing process began, HSE chief Paul Reid has said.

A sum of 310,000 Covid-19 tests have now been completed across the country.

Mr Reid said laboratories are delivering a median turnaround time of 2.3 days from the point a person has been referred to their GP for a swab sample to the completion of the lab test.

Speaking at a briefing this morning, he said it is the fastest turnaround time achieved since the process of testing and tracing began.

Laboratories now have the capacity to deliver 100,000 tests per week, and are carrying out 85 pc appointments for swabbing on the same day or the day after.

Testing in nursing homes, mental health residential settings is complete and is 96 pc complete across the disability sector.

11:00 24/05/2020

Muslims celebrate Eid amid curfews and virus fears

Niniek Karmini and Eileen Ng, Associated Press

Muslims around the world on Sunday began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks.

The three-day holiday is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

But this year many can only celebrate at home with immediate family, with virus fears dampening the holiday spirit.

09:15 24/05/2020

Wuha n lab head calls virus leak claims ‘pure fabrication’

Associated Press Reporters

Claims promoted by the Trump administration that the global coronavirus pandemic originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the central Chinese city are a “pure fabrication”, the institute’s director said.

Wang Yanyi was quoted by state media on Sunday as saying the institute did not have “any knowledge before that nor had we ever met, researched or kept the virus… We didn’t even know about the existence of the virus, so how could it be leaked from our lab when we didn’t have it?”

US president Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly said they suspect the virus that was first detected in Wuhan was somehow released from the laboratory.

08:05 24/05/2020

Premier League reveals two more positive tests for coronavirus

Jonathan Veal, PA

Two more individuals connected to two unnamed Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus.

The second round of Covid-19 tests were conducted over the last few days on 996 players and staff from clubs and confirmed two more cases, with those people now isolating for seven days.

That shows a drop in positive tests from the first round of testing, where six people were shown to have the virus, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

08:05 24/05/2020

Boris Johnson defiant on calls to sack adviser after Dominic Cummings breaks lockdown rules

Patrick Daly

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday resisted calls from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400km while his wife showed Covid-19 symptoms so that their son could be looked after by his family.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum, travelled to Durham in northern England in late March, when a strict lockdown was already in place.

Downing Street has said Cummings believed he "behaved reasonably and legally".

When asked yesterday if he would consider his position, Cummings told reporters: "Obviously not."

08:00 24/05/2020

Pubs, restaurants and schools 'could apply 1-metre rule' when re-opening

Hugh O'Connell

Pubs, restaurants and schools may be allowed to implement a one-metre physical distancing rule when they reopen under plans being discussed within Government.

Ministers will examine whether the current 2m social distancing rule could be relaxed for certain sectors where it would be difficult to apply.

It comes after some Cabinet ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the distancing rule to 1m at last Friday's cabinet meeting.

