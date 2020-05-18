Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Rush hour traffic returns as country begins phase one of lockdown exit

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.





08:55 18/05/2020

'Don't expect a mad rush when you reopen the doors - but business will be back'

Expand Close Will Ryan has reopened his pub in Tokyo after a shutdown / Facebook

JJ O'Donoghue

For a glimpse of what an Irish pub might look like when they are finally given the green light to reopen, it might be worth looking east - very far east.

Will Ryan, co-owner of An Sólás, a well-known Irish bar a short walk from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, one of the busiest hubs in the planet, reopened the pub on May 7.

"It's been very, very quiet," admitted Mr Ryan, who is originally from Donaskeigh in Co Tipperary.

08:40 18/05/2020

Bundesliga shows sport can survive without fans - crowd or no crowd this was the real thing

Eamonn Sweeney

Watching behind-closed-doors football may be a slightly surreal and alienating experience but it's not a pointless one. You just have to really, really like the game.

The weekend's Bundesliga action illustrated how big a part the crowd normally plays at matches. Not just in terms of the atmosphere created but also in the way TV covers things.

If the eerie silence was something different, so was the absence of those crowd shots which have become a television staple.

Depried of key ingredients from the total entertainment package, broadcasters and viewers were thrown back on the games themselves. This was a minimalist football experience. To enjoy it you needed to be that much-derided figure, a purist.

A lot was lost by the absence of supporters. But the ones who lost most were the supporters of the teams involved. Take Union Berlin who hosted Bayern Munich yesterday. Union are a club whose fans have followed them through varying shades of thin until last season they won promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time.

08:20 18/05/2020

Health officials fearful of new virus wave as lockdown eases across the country

Expand Close Emer Kennedy gets ready for the reopening of Newlands Home and Garden Centre in Clondalkin, Dublin, today as the first businesses begin to come out of Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins / Facebook

Cormac McQuinn

As hundreds of shops reopen and tens of thousands of workers return to their jobs today, there is widespread nervousness among officials that the spread of coronavirus could creep up again.

Garden centres, DIY stores and golf courses will once again be open for business and construction workers are returning to building sites as part of the first major easing of restrictions since the coronavirus crisis began.

But the number of new cases and the reproductive rate of the virus will be closely monitored amid concern about additional interactions between the public.

08:00 18/05/2020

Poorer families ‘less likely to want to send children back to school’

Poorer families are less likely to want to send their children back to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic, despite these pupils having fewer opportunities for home learning, a survey suggests.

Children from better-off households are spending an additional 75 minutes a day on educational activities than their peers from the poorest households during the lockdown, research has found.

UK pupils from the wealthiest families will have done seven full school days’ worth of extra home learning by June 1, when more pupils could return to school, according to an Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report.

If children do not go back to school until September, the gap between the most affluent and the poorest pupils will double to three school weeks, the study warns.

The research comes as the chief executives of 22 academy trusts warn schools must reopen soon to avoid “irreparable” damage to vulnerable children.





07:40 18/05/2020

Asian stocks rise thanks to US optimism on coronavirus recovery

Expand Close Asian stock markets were mixed after a US aid package to tackle coronavirus was approved (AP) / Facebook

Asian stock markets rose on Monday after the chief US central banker expressed optimism the American economy might start to recover this year from the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all advanced.

That came despite Japan’s announcement its economy contracted in the first quarter and the US government’s decision to step up a technology conflict with Beijing by tightening restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Investors appear to be looking past the outbreak to a recovery despite rising infection numbers in the United States, Brazil and some other countries.

However forecasters warn the the latest market buoyancy might be premature and a return to normal could be some way off.





07:20 18/05/2020

More than one in three say they could rethink travel after pandemic – survey

More than a third of people say they could rethink the way they travel after the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey suggests.

The poll, commissioned by charity Cycling UK, indicated that 36pc of people may change their travel habits, such as using cars and other motor vehicles less.

Some 9pc of the 2,131 UK adults surveyed said they have been cycling more during the crisis.

If that trend was replicated across the UK, it could mean nearly six million people are getting out on their bikes more, according to the charity.

Out of this group, 63pc said they want to see more traffic-free cycle tracks and paths to high streets and town centres, while 53pc want more designated cycle lanes on roads (53pc).





07:00 18/05/2020

Traffic return at rush hour as lockdown is eased and people go back to work

Expand Close Busy early morning traffic in North Dublin this morning. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Busy rush hour traffic has returned today for the first time since lockdown the lockdown was introduced.

From today new guidelines will come into place as part of Phase One of the government's roadmap for reopening society and business.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed it is "safe to proceed" with the first phase of reopening Ireland's society and economy from the coronavirus restrictions.

Anyone who can work from home is asked to continue to do so, but from tomorrow a phased return to work for outdoor workers will begin - this includes construction workers and gardeners.

Retailers that mainly operate outdoor can reopen today, meaning that some garden centres and hardware stores will be back in operation.

Hardware stores, builders’ merchants and shops that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment or supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming or agriculture are also allowed to reopen.

Retailers of office products and services for people working from home and for businesses and retailers providing electrical, IT products and phone sales as well as repair and maintenance services for home and businesses.

Stores involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities can also reopen.

Online Editors