Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: pubs, restaurants and schools 'could apply 1-metre rule' when re-opening

Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during training of resuscitation techniques for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the School of Military Health Enforcement in Libreville on May 13, 2020. (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A server brings out sweetener to patron Francesca Macartney Beale at Douro restaurant in Connecticut at outdoor seating at socially-distanced tables. Employees must wear masks. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

It is still advised to avoid all non-essential travel overseas and those who come into the country are "strongly advised" to self-isolate for 14 days. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

08:05 24/05/2020

Premier League reveals two more positive tests for coronavirus

Jonathan Veal, PA

Two more individuals connected to two unnamed Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus.

The second round of Covid-19 tests were conducted over the last few days on 996 players and staff from clubs and confirmed two more cases, with those people now isolating for seven days.

That shows a drop in positive tests from the first round of testing, where six people were shown to have the virus, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.

Read More





08:05 24/05/2020

Boris Johnson defiant on calls to sack adviser after Dominic Cummings breaks lockdown rules

Patrick Daly

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday resisted calls from opposition parties to sack adviser Dominic Cummings after he travelled 400km while his wife showed Covid-19 symptoms so that their son could be looked after by his family.

Cummings, who masterminded the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union during the Brexit referendum, travelled to Durham in northern England in late March, when a strict lockdown was already in place.

Downing Street has said Cummings believed he "behaved reasonably and legally".

When asked yesterday if he would consider his position, Cummings told reporters: "Obviously not."

Read More

08:00 24/05/2020

Pubs, restaurants and schools 'could apply 1-metre rule' when re-opening

Hugh O'Connell

Pubs, restaurants and schools may be allowed to implement a one-metre physical distancing rule when they reopen under plans being discussed within Government.

Ministers will examine whether the current 2m social distancing rule could be relaxed for certain sectors where it would be difficult to apply.

It comes after some Cabinet ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the distancing rule to 1m at last Friday's cabinet meeting.

Read More

Online Editors