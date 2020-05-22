Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: public warned there is no protection if virus picks up speed

| 11.6°C Dublin
7:15 22/05/2020
Joe McDonald, Associated Press
China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its pandemic-stricken economy and curb surging job losses but steered clear of launching a massive stimulus on the scale of the United States.
Premier Li Keqiang, in a speech to legislators, said Beijing would set no economic growth target, usually a closely watched feature of government plans, in order to focus on fighting the outbreak.
The battle against the virus “has not yet come to an end,” Mr Li warned.
7:10 22/05/2020
Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn
Nursing homes are being asked to accept patients from acute hospitals without a negative swab for coronavirus.
In the absence of a swab to show the hospital transfers have tested negative, the homes are being advised "wherever possible" to isolate the patients in a single room for two weeks.
In correspondence seen by the Irish Independent, a consultant in one Dublin Hospital told a colleague to inform nursing home operators that negative swabs are only required for "post-Covid patients".
07:00 22/05/2020
Eilish O'Regan
As few as 50,000 people - just 1pc of the population - may have been infected by the coronavirus, leaving the nation with low immunity and at risk of a second wave if rules are not followed.
The warning was issued yesterday by Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University who is leading a team tracking the spread of the virus in the Republic.
Another 12 deaths and 76 cases of the virus were announced yesterday, showing the spread of the infection is continuing to fall.
