Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: public warned there is no protection if virus picks up speed

Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during training of resuscitation techniques for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the School of Military Health Enforcement in Libreville on May 13, 2020. (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A server brings out sweetener to patron Francesca Macartney Beale at Douro restaurant in Connecticut at outdoor seating at socially-distanced tables. Employees must wear masks. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

7:15 22/05/2020

China boosts spending for virus-hit economy

Joe McDonald, Associated Press

China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its pandemic-stricken economy and curb surging job losses but steered clear of launching a massive stimulus on the scale of the United States.

Premier Li Keqiang, in a speech to legislators, said Beijing would set no economic growth target, usually a closely watched feature of government plans, in order to focus on fighting the outbreak.

The battle against the virus “has not yet come to an end,” Mr Li warned.

Read More

7:10 22/05/2020

Nursing homes asked to take in patients without negative swab

Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn

Nursing homes are being asked to accept patients from acute hospitals without a negative swab for coronavirus.

In the absence of a swab to show the hospital transfers have tested negative, the homes are being advised "wherever possible" to isolate the patients in a single room for two weeks.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Independent, a consultant in one Dublin Hospital told a colleague to inform nursing home operators that negative swabs are only required for "post-Covid patients".

Read More

07:00 22/05/2020

Public warned there is no protection if virus picks up speed as just 1pc of population may have been exposed

Eilish O'Regan

As few as 50,000 people - just 1pc of the population - may have been infected by the coronavirus, leaving the nation with low immunity and at risk of a second wave if rules are not followed.

The warning was issued yesterday by Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University who is leading a team tracking the spread of the virus in the Republic.

Another 12 deaths and 76 cases of the virus were announced yesterday, showing the spread of the infection is continuing to fall.

Read More

Online Editors