Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Pandemic could push millions of Africans into poverty, warns UN chief

An Egyptian doctor wearing two protective masks checks a patient's lung X-ray at the infectious diseases unit of the Imbaba hospital in the capital Cairo, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic crisis. (Photo by AHMED HASAN/AFP via Getty Images)

08.45 20/05/2020

Teary graduations, signed yearbooks, and end of year rituals: How the class of 2020 will miss more than the Leaving Cert

No beach party this year: Ellen Hegarty, from Greencastle, Co Donegal. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

No beach party this year: Ellen Hegarty, from Greencastle, Co Donegal. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

It's not just the Leaving Cert that is gone for the class of 2020. The end-of-year rituals - from the school Mass to the teary graduations - have all had to go, leaving sixth-years with a sense of loss.

In ordinary times, this period marks the calm before the high-stakes exams begin, a time to celebrate the ending of school days with friends and teachers who have guided their young charges through the rough and the smooth.

Actor Matt Damon lifted the spirits among his new neighbours in Dalkey, with a video message for sixth-years in the local Loreto Abbey, but principals and teachers everywhere are trying to find ways to mark the end of an era for their pupils.

At Moville Community College, Co Donegal, rites of passage traditionally include a morning of games that students and teachers enjoy together before everyone sits down for an al fresco lunch.

WATCH: Belfast PPE store sees new demand from resuming healthcare services

One of Northern Ireland's main PPE stores is adapting to changing demands as orders start to flow in from health services paused during the height of the pandemic.

The store on the grounds of the Belfast City Hospital site services all hospital and healthcare settings in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust area.

08.05 20/05/2020

Pandemic could push millions of Africans into poverty, warns UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa's progress and could push millions into extreme poverty.

He said in a video message launching a policy report on the Impact of Covid-19 in Africa that countries on the continent have responded swiftly to the crisis, and reported cases are so far lower than feared with more than 2,500 deaths.

The virus is present in all African countries with most recording fewer than 1,000 cases, the 28-page UN report said

The relatively low numbers of confirmed cases "have raised hopes that African countries may be spared the worst of the pandemic", the report said.

South Koreans return to school amid virus outbreak

A senior student is greeted by a teacher, second from right, upon his arrival at the Kyungbock High School in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

A senior student is greeted by a teacher, second from right, upon his arrival at the Kyungbock High School in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

South Korean students began returning to schools on Wednesday as their country prepares for a new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a reminder that returning to normalcy will not be easy, students in some schools near Seoul were quickly asked to leave and return home after two students were found to have contracted the virus.

South Korean health authorities reported 32 new cases over a 24-hour period, the first time the daily jump has been above 30 in more than a week.

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors entered their schools after having their temperatures checked and rubbing their hands with sanitiser on Wednesday morning.

07.10 20/05/2020

WHO launches investigation of its handling of pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent investigation into its management of the international response to the coronavirus.

The move comes after weeks of finger-pointing between the US and China over the pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people and devastated the global economy.

The “comprehensive evaluation,” sought by a coalition of African, European and other countries, is intended to review “lessons learned” from WHO’s coordination of the global response to Covid-19.

But it would stop short of examining contentious issues such as the origins of the new coronavirus.

'The virus was too strong' - four children left orphaned by Covid-19

Mikee Plangca holds a photograph of her father Miguel who was a factory worker and lost his life to Covid-19, leaving Mikee, and her 3 siblings, orphans. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mikee Plangca holds a photograph of her father Miguel who was a factory worker and lost his life to Covid-19, leaving Mikee, and her 3 siblings, orphans. Photo: Frank McGrath

Miguel Plangca was 36 when he left his home in Ozamis city in the Philippines for a new life in Ireland.

Like many Filipinos who relocate here, he had come for employment and managed to secure a job in Naas with Green Isle, one of the country's biggest frozen food producers.

For the next 20 years he did little else but work, clocking up thousands of gruelling hours on the factory packaging line and sending money home to his wife Gilceria and his five children in the Philippines.

When Gilceria died from cancer in 2015, his heartbroken children came to live with him in Naas, Co Kildare.

Spiralling cost of coronavirus: Job losses, and a 40pc increase in the cost of Children's Hospital

The new national children's hospital cost could 'rise by up to 40pc'. Photo: PA

The new national children's hospital cost could 'rise by up to 40pc'. Photo: PA

The massive costs of the coronavirus crisis are mounting with feared extra spending on the national children's hospital (NCH) and plans for Covid-19 testing over the next year predicted to run into hundreds of millions of euro.

The Dáil probe into the State's response to the emergency heard the cost of the NCH - which had spiralled before the pandemic and was due to hit €1.7bn - could rise by as much as 40pc, based on Construction Industry Federation estimates on the impact of new protocols for building sites, bringing the final bill to €2.4bn.

Another 16 people died from the virus yesterday, as Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin said he expected the Covid-19 emergency to last for years.

HSE chief Paul Reid earlier said plans for testing and contact tracing were set to cost "several hundreds of millions of euro". And the impact of the emergency on employment is growing, with DAA, which runs Dublin and Cork airports, warning of hundreds of job losses.

Online Editors