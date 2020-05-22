Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Over-65s account for 90pc of coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during training of resuscitation techniques for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the School of Military Health Enforcement in Libreville on May 13, 2020. (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

16.03 22/05/2022

ASTI agrees to engage with the Leaving Cert calculated grades process after getting further clarification on the State indemnity

Education Editor Katherine Donnelly reports

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has agreed to engage with the Leaving Cert calculated grades process after getting further clarification on the State indemnity.

It clears the way for its members to start the process of providing estimated marks for their students, as an alternative to sitting written exams.

It will bring relief for up to 61,000 Leaving Cert candidates who are depending on calculated grades to move on with their lives, including the thousands who will use them as a basic for college entry in the autumn.

15.43 22/05/2020

No inspections 'at this time' for direct provision centres with virus outbreaks

Direct provision centres that have had outbreaks of Covid-19 will not be inspected "at this time", the Department of Justice has said.

TDs have called for the State to investigate the standards of asylum-seeker accommodation following the outbreak of 23 cases at a hotel in Kerry.

Asylum seekers, locals and politicians have called for the Skellig Star Hotel in Cahersiveen, which was recently turned into a direct provision centre, to be closed down.

Read More

WATCH: Resident asks police if virus is real after clampdown on street party

A chief constable has issued a “don’t be an idiot” warning ahead of the bank holiday weekend after his officers were forced to break up a 100-strong street party.

Footage of people gathering in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Wednesday night, with one reveller asking officers if Covid-19 was real, has been released by West Midlands Police.

15.15 22/05/2020

'Important milestone' - Hopes for coronavirus vaccine soar after success of first clinical trial

Hopes for a vaccine against the coronavirus soared today after the first clinical trial of a potential jab found it to be safe, well-tolerated, and able to generate an immune response against the infection.

The research, just published in the Lancet, revealed the findings after testing the vaccine on 108 healthy adults.

It demonstrated promising results after 28 days—the final results will be evaluated in six months.

Further trials are needed to tell whether the immune response it elicits effectively protects against coronavirus.

Read More

13:00 22/05/2020

Over-65s account for 90pc of coronavirus deaths recorded in Ireland

Aine McMahon, PA

Those aged over 65 make up 90pc of Covid-19 related deaths, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO published a detailed breakdown of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Ireland on Friday.

It found almost 92% of Covid-19 deaths were among the over 65s up to May 15.

This older age group also accounted for more than 26% of all confirmed cases of the virus.

Read More

12:10 22/05/2020

Coronavirus accelerates across Latin America, India and Russia

Lori Hinnant, Sheikh Saaliq and David Biller, Associated Press

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated across Latin America, Russia and the Indian subcontinent even as curves flattened and reopening was under way in much of Europe, Asia and the US.

Many governments say they have to shift their focus to saving jobs that are vanishing as quickly as the virus can spread. In the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, unemployment is soaring.

The US Federal Reserve chairman has estimated that up to one American in four could be jobless, while in China analysts estimate around a third of the urban workforce is unemployed.

But the virus is roaring through countries ill-equipped to handle the pandemic, which many scientists fear will cause a second global wave.

Read More

10:30 22/05/2020

More than 100 very obese patients are hospitalised with coronavirus

Eilish O'Regan

Some 101 people classed as extremely obese have been hospitalised with coronavirus, 63 of whom had to be treated in intensive care, a new analysis reveals.

The report looked at the pre-existing conditions of 16,064 people who contracted the virus up to the middle of this month.

Overall, 230 of those diagnosed with the infection were reported to have a body mass index (BMI) over 40, which is classed as extremely obese.

Read More

9:20 22/05/2020

Some 54,000 face being stranded - as Dublin transport headache is laid bare

Caroline O'Doherty

Dublin is facing a major transport headache as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted over the coming months, unless many workers continue to stay at home.

City authorities are banking on a doubling of the numbers walking to work, and a tripling of cyclists to ease the problems associated with social distancing on public transport.

But even then, the city will only have transport solutions for 75pc of people who normally commute into or through the city centre, leaving around 54,000 people stranded.

Read More

8:25 22/05/2020

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as Covid-19 hits economy

Independent.ie Business Desk

Britain's government borrowed more than it has done in any month on record in April, pushing up a measure of public debt to close to 100pc of economic output, and retail sales fell by a record 18pc as the coronavirus crisis hammered the economy.

April's borrowing at £62.1bn was six times higher than in the same month last year and March's figure was revised up sharply to nearly £15bn as the government's emergency job retention scheme kicked in.

Read More

7:15 22/05/2020

China boosts spending for virus-hit economy

Joe McDonald, Associated Press

China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its pandemic-stricken economy and curb surging job losses but steered clear of launching a massive stimulus on the scale of the United States.

Premier Li Keqiang, in a speech to legislators, said Beijing would set no economic growth target, usually a closely watched feature of government plans, in order to focus on fighting the outbreak.

The battle against the virus “has not yet come to an end,” Mr Li warned.

Read More

7:10 22/05/2020

Nursing homes asked to take in patients without negative swab

Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn

Nursing homes are being asked to accept patients from acute hospitals without a negative swab for coronavirus.

In the absence of a swab to show the hospital transfers have tested negative, the homes are being advised "wherever possible" to isolate the patients in a single room for two weeks.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Independent, a consultant in one Dublin Hospital told a colleague to inform nursing home operators that negative swabs are only required for "post-Covid patients".

Read More

07:00 22/05/2020

Public warned there is no protection if virus picks up speed as just 1pc of population may have been exposed

Eilish O'Regan

As few as 50,000 people - just 1pc of the population - may have been infected by the coronavirus, leaving the nation with low immunity and at risk of a second wave if rules are not followed.

The warning was issued yesterday by Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth University who is leading a team tracking the spread of the virus in the Republic.

Another 12 deaths and 76 cases of the virus were announced yesterday, showing the spread of the infection is continuing to fall.

Read More

