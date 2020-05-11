Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Number of nursing homes in 'red zones' decreases

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus carries flowers at the Quang Ba flower market in Hanoi. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

8:40 11/05/2020

Bank of Ireland falls into loss of €235m due to Covid-19 impact

Reports Ellie Donnelly

Bank of Ireland has reported an underlying loss of €235m for the first three months of this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Towards the end of the three months to 31 March the bank experienced the initial affect of Covid-19, with adverse movements on valuations and other items of €155m and impairment charges of €266m.

Falling equity markets and widening credit spreads generated negative movements of €120m in its wealth and insurance business relating to unit linked assets and bond portfolio valuations, according to an interim statement from the group.

A further €35m movement was incurred from group financial instrument valuation adjustments, the bank said.

Read More

7:05 11/05/2020

China’s Disneyland reopens after enforced shutdown

Visitors wearing face masks streamed into Shanghai Disneyland as China’s most prominent theme park reopened on Monday in a new step towards rolling back coronavirus controls that shut down the country’s economy.

The park, which closed on January 25, will limit visitor numbers and is keeping some attractions closed in line with social distancing guidelines, company executives said.

The reopening adds to efforts by companies and the ruling Communist Party to revive the world’s second-largest economy following a shutdown that triggered its worst slump since at least the 1960s.

“We hope that today’s reopening serves as a beacon of light across the globe, providing hope and inspiration to everyone,” the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, Joe Schott, told reporters.

Read More

7:00 11/05/2020

Cancer and heart cases prioritised as non-Covid care set to resume

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Cancer and heart disease patients are being prioritised as the HSE aims to restart routine hospital care after weeks of postponed appointments due to the coronavirus crisis.

HSE chief Paul Reid said cancer surgery, chemotherapy, urgent specialist cardiology procedures, cardiovascular surgery, as well as patients in need of neurosurgery and liver transplants will be first in line with greater use of facilities in private hospitals.

It comes as the deaths of 12 more people from Covid-19 were announced yesterday.

There are now almost 23,000 confirmed cases of the virus here.

Read More

7:00 11/05/2020

Number of nursing homes in 'red zones' decreases

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Outbreaks of the coronavirus in long-term residential settings, including nursing homes, are coming under control with the number in the "red zone" down to 56.

The red zone signals that the centre is an ongoing source of concern and in need of substantial extra supports.

Anne O'Connor, HSE chief operations officer, said of the 520 centres around 417 are now deemed to be stable.

There are confirmed cases of the virus in 371 homes but many are coping well.

"That gives a level of assurance that things have actually improved in relation to the residential care for older people," she said.

Read More

Online Editors