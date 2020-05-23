Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New York eases ban on group gatherings

Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during training of resuscitation techniques for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the School of Military Health Enforcement in Libreville on May 13, 2020. (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

9:45 23/05/2020

Data on Covid-19 clusters reveals communities most at risk from second wave

Catherine Fegan

Pockets of Dublin became Covid-19 'hotspots', according to new data, sparking calls for greater clarity about where clusters emerge

Communities in north Dublin have been the worst affected parts of the country for coronavirus, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show.

Dublin North West and Dublin North have had the greatest number of infections and deaths, with communities in the south of the county reporting smaller figures.

08:20 23/05/2020

Virus cases drop to zero in China but surge in Latin America

Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Coronavirus cases continued to drop in much of Asia on Saturday but surged in Latin America, as the world grappled with balancing the urge to restart economies with fears about health risks.

China, where the outbreak began late last year, reported no new confirmed cases for the first time. In South Korea, there were 23 fresh infections, mostly from the densely populated Seoul area where authorities shut down thousands of nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms to stem transmissions.

The encouraging signs are likely to set off a much-awaited thrust to get back to business as governments have been readying social-distancing measures to reopen economies.

08:15 23/05/2020

New York eases ban on group gatherings

By Karen Matthews and Deepti Hajela, Associated Press

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size on Friday, allowing up to 10 people to group together as long as they still abide by social distancing regulations.

The order, issued on the eve of the Memorial Day weekend, represents one of the biggest steps yet the state has taken to loosen rules adopted in March that have barred anyone but essential workers from gathering unless they live in the same household.

However the order still requires people assembling to follow “social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health”.

That means people still need to stay at least six feet away from other people, or wear a mask or face covering when they cannot maintain that distance in public.

08:00 23/05/2020

Push to reduce two-metre rule as Government considers lifting more restrictions

Philip Ryan, Eilish O'Regan and Colm Keys

Ministers have pushed for the two-metre social distancing rule to be eased as the Government considers lifting more Covid-19 restrictions.

Separately, it emerged that new measures to alleviate the strain inflicted on children due to the coronavirus and allow them more freedom for activities this summer are expected shortly.

At a Cabinet meeting last night, some ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the strict social distancing rule to one metre.

