Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New York eases ban on group gatherings

9:45 23/05/2020
Catherine Fegan
Pockets of Dublin became Covid-19 'hotspots', according to new data, sparking calls for greater clarity about where clusters emerge
Communities in north Dublin have been the worst affected parts of the country for coronavirus, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show.
Dublin North West and Dublin North have had the greatest number of infections and deaths, with communities in the south of the county reporting smaller figures.
08:20 23/05/2020
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press
Coronavirus cases continued to drop in much of Asia on Saturday but surged in Latin America, as the world grappled with balancing the urge to restart economies with fears about health risks.
China, where the outbreak began late last year, reported no new confirmed cases for the first time. In South Korea, there were 23 fresh infections, mostly from the densely populated Seoul area where authorities shut down thousands of nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms to stem transmissions.
The encouraging signs are likely to set off a much-awaited thrust to get back to business as governments have been readying social-distancing measures to reopen economies.
08:15 23/05/2020
By Karen Matthews and Deepti Hajela, Associated Press
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size on Friday, allowing up to 10 people to group together as long as they still abide by social distancing regulations.
The order, issued on the eve of the Memorial Day weekend, represents one of the biggest steps yet the state has taken to loosen rules adopted in March that have barred anyone but essential workers from gathering unless they live in the same household.
However the order still requires people assembling to follow “social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health”.
That means people still need to stay at least six feet away from other people, or wear a mask or face covering when they cannot maintain that distance in public.
08:00 23/05/2020
Philip Ryan, Eilish O'Regan and Colm Keys
Ministers have pushed for the two-metre social distancing rule to be eased as the Government considers lifting more Covid-19 restrictions.
Separately, it emerged that new measures to alleviate the strain inflicted on children due to the coronavirus and allow them more freedom for activities this summer are expected shortly.
At a Cabinet meeting last night, some ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the strict social distancing rule to one metre.
