Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New confirmed cases below 100 for first time since March

  • 15 more deaths linked to Covid-19 have been announced
  • There have now been 1,533 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland
  • 92 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,048.
    08:00 17/05/20

    Boris Johnson warned over ‘fracturing’ of UK amid lockdown easing

    Boris Johnson has been warned he may cause a fracturing of national unity if he fails to listen to regional concerns about the easing of lockdown restrictions.

    Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham spoke out as a poll reported public support for the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis had slipped.


    Mr Burnham said the Prime Minister did not inform civic leaders of his easing of restrictions in advance and said the dropping of the ‘Stay at Home’ message felt “premature”.

    While cases of coronavirus have been easing in the South East, Mr Burnham believed the loosening of restrictions came too quickly for the North.

