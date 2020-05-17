Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: New confirmed cases below 100 for first time since March

'The longer the coronavirus crisis lasts, however, the more imperative it will be that the views of the business community are listened to and acted upon.' Stock photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson warned over ‘fracturing’ of UK amid lockdown easing

Boris Johnson has been warned he may cause a fracturing of national unity if he fails to listen to regional concerns about the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham spoke out as a poll reported public support for the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis had slipped.





Mr Burnham said the Prime Minister did not inform civic leaders of his easing of restrictions in advance and said the dropping of the ‘Stay at Home’ message felt “premature”.

While cases of coronavirus have been easing in the South East, Mr Burnham believed the loosening of restrictions came too quickly for the North.

Online Editors