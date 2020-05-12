Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Most of the population still at risk as immunity 'at only 6pc'

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus carries flowers at the Quang Ba flower market in Hanoi. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Disinfection professionals wearing protective clothing spray anti-septic solution at classroom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of school re-opening in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

8:00 12/05/2020

AIB puts €210m aside for bad loans due to Covid-19

Reports Ellie Donnelly

AIB has increased its credit provision by €210m due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The bank said a further impact from the crisis would be felt in the next three months.

It also expects to incur exceptional costs in the range of €150-€175m this year, including costs relating to restitution and operating costs associated with the tracker mortgage scandal.

Almost 50,000 personal and small business customers have availed of Covid-19 payment breaks in AIB’s retail banking segment.

The value of the payment breaks amounts to €3.26bn.

Read More

7:10 12/05/2020

Most of the population still at risk as immunity 'at only 6pc'

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Most of the population has built up no immunity to the coronavirus, leaving them at risk of infection as the country begins to ease the lockdown.

Prof Paul Moynagh, head of the Department of Biology in Maynooth University, said although official figures show a total of 23,135 cases of the virus here so far it is likely the real number who have been infected is around 300,000.

He said people who have had the virus and recovered can develop antibodies which could potentially shield them from reinfection, although some scientists question the protection.

"There is a lot of commentary on this," he said.

"We probably have immunity and are more uncertain how long that immunity lasts for."

Read More





7:00 12/05/2020

Gardaí to enforce two-week quarantine for passengers

Reports Philip Ryan

Gardaí will be given the power to check up on passengers arriving in Ireland from overseas under new Covid-19 restrictions being considered by the Government.

Gardaí may call to the addresses of passengers to ensure they are adhering to self-isolation for two weeks after arrival in this country.

Strict new regulations are being drafted to make it a legal requirement for anyone arriving in Ireland to self-isolate and give the authorities details of where they will be staying.

Currently everyone arriving in Ireland is being asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks.

Read More

Online Editors