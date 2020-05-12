Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: McDonalds to reopen six drive thru's in Dublin

Paul Reid, HSE CEO, speaking at an HSE briefing at DCU Glasnevin campus in Dublin. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

A woman wearing a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus carries flowers at the Quang Ba flower market in Hanoi. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Disinfection professionals wearing protective clothing spray anti-septic solution at classroom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) ahead of school re-opening in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

1:43 12/05/2020

McDonalds to reopen Drive Thru's in Dublin

Reports Donal O'Donovan

Fast food chain McDonalds has announced it is reopening six drive thru restaurants in Dublin this month.

McDonalds' restaurants across Ireland and the UK closed eight weeks ago over concerns linked to Covid-19.

However, Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer, today said six drive thru's are to reopen on Wednesday, 20 May.

The locations of the restaurants will be confirmed next week.

Read More





1:40 12/05/2020

Independent TD Michael McNamara elected to chair Dáil probe into coronavirus response

Expand Close Independent TD Michael McNamara Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Independent TD Michael McNamara Photo: Tom Burke

Reports Cormac McQuinn

INDEPENDENT TD Michael McNamara has been selected as the chairperson of the Dáil's probe into the response to the coronavirus crisis.

It came after Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane's candidacy was rejected in a vote of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response by 12 votes to six.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs were among those who voted against the Waterford TD taking the chair.

Clare TD Mr McNamara's name was put forward by Green Party TD Ossian Smyth and he was selected as chairperson.

The former Labour TD thanked colleagues for the honour and said everyone is very aware of the importance of the work the committee will carry out.

Read More

12:40 12/05/2020

China suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truce

China has suspended punitive tariffs on more US goods including radar equipment for aviation amid pressure from President Donald Trump to buy more imports as part of a truce in their trade war.

The Ministry of Finance said tariff increases on 79 types of goods including radar sets, disinfectant and rare earths minerals would be suspended for one year starting on May 19.

Washington agreed in January to cancel additional tariff hikes and Beijing committed to buy more American farm exports.

US officials said China agreed to address complaints about its technology policies.

Read More





11:22 12/05/2020

Masks should form part of reopening Ireland from coronavirus lockdown - FF leader Micheal Martin

Reports Cormac McQuinn and Aoife Walsh

FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that the use of face masks by the public should form part of plans for reopening Ireland from the coronavirus lock-down.

He also raised concern that the level of testing and contact tracing is "not where we should be" if the country is to reopen.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) continue to work on guidelines for the use of face coverings.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says there are no plans to make them compulsory.

In England the public are being urged to wear face coverings when they're in contact with people they wouldn't usually meet including on public transport and while shopping.

Speaking on Newstalk Radio, Mr Martin said: "I favour masks".

He told presenter Pat Kenny: "I have a sister-in-law in Singapore.

"Singapore isn't the answer to everything but she's been screaming at me metaphorically over the phone - 'why aren't you guys wearing masks?'."

Read More

9:10 12/05/2020

Ryanair's Return: 1,000 flights a day by July 1, with passenger masks and temperature checks

Reports Pól Ó Conghaile

Ryanair will restore 40pc of its scheduled flights from July 1, with passengers required to wear face masks and pass temperature checks, it says.

The return would see almost 1,000 flights a day across 90pc of its "pre-Covid network", subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

Flights from July 1 are now available to book from €19.99 each way.

Since Covid-19 flight restrictions were put in place in mid-March, Ryanair has been operating just 1pc of its normal services - "a skeleton daily schedule" of 30 flights between Ireland, the UK and Europe.

A video released by the airline gives a glimpse of what flying could look like this summer, with passengers required to take temperature checks and wear face masks or coverings in terminals and on board aircraft.

It advises passengers to check their own temperatures before leaving home, and says temperature checks may also take place at airports: "If you don't pass those, you will be required to return home".

Read More

8:00 12/05/2020

AIB puts €210m aside for bad loans due to Covid-19

Reports Ellie Donnelly

AIB has increased its credit provision by €210m due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

The bank said a further impact from the crisis would be felt in the next three months.

It also expects to incur exceptional costs in the range of €150-€175m this year, including costs relating to restitution and operating costs associated with the tracker mortgage scandal.

Almost 50,000 personal and small business customers have availed of Covid-19 payment breaks in AIB’s retail banking segment.

The value of the payment breaks amounts to €3.26bn.

Read More

7:10 12/05/2020

Most of the population still at risk as immunity 'at only 6pc'

Reports Eilish O'Regan

Most of the population has built up no immunity to the coronavirus, leaving them at risk of infection as the country begins to ease the lockdown.

Prof Paul Moynagh, head of the Department of Biology in Maynooth University, said although official figures show a total of 23,135 cases of the virus here so far it is likely the real number who have been infected is around 300,000.

He said people who have had the virus and recovered can develop antibodies which could potentially shield them from reinfection, although some scientists question the protection.

"There is a lot of commentary on this," he said.

"We probably have immunity and are more uncertain how long that immunity lasts for."

Read More





7:00 12/05/2020

Gardaí to enforce two-week quarantine for passengers

Reports Philip Ryan

Gardaí will be given the power to check up on passengers arriving in Ireland from overseas under new Covid-19 restrictions being considered by the Government.

Gardaí may call to the addresses of passengers to ensure they are adhering to self-isolation for two weeks after arrival in this country.

Strict new regulations are being drafted to make it a legal requirement for anyone arriving in Ireland to self-isolate and give the authorities details of where they will be staying.

Currently everyone arriving in Ireland is being asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks.

Read More

Online Editors