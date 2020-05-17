Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: HSE to expand testing to all people who were in contact with confirmed cases

'The longer the coronavirus crisis lasts, however, the more imperative it will be that the views of the business community are listened to and acted upon.' Stock photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.





13:10 17/05/2020

'Coronavirus has torn back curtain on idea so many of folks in charge know what they're doing' - Obama criticises US leaders

Former US president Barack Obama criticized the nation's leaders for bungling their handling of the coronavirus pandemic Saturday, accusing them in twin commencement addresses of not "even pretending" to be in charge and asking the wrong questions.

The comments came in a speech to high school graduates broadcast by major US television networks and a similar streamed speech for graduates of 74 historically black colleges and universities across the United States, which also included his first public comments on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot when two white men attempted to stop him while he was jogging near his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia.

Read More





12:35 17/05/2020

A nation holds its breath: how to avoid a second surge

Countries everywhere, including Ireland, are beginning the process of releasing the lockdown. The rules differ from country to country, but most are insisting on maintaining social distancing, keeping up with hygiene, wearing face masks in public and the all-important testing, tracing and isolating of infected people, or those at risk of having been infected.

The goal is simple: to prevent the number of infections rising again to levels that might threaten the health service, lead to more deaths and potentially another lockdown - which is unthinkable. The second surge. This is literally a matter of life and death for governments everywhere. Get it wrong, and people die. Get it wrong and economic havoc continues, with all the difficulties that brings.

The WHO issued conditions on April 15 that are needed for any government to start lifting restrictions.

Read More





12:05 17/05/2020

HSE to expand coronavirus testing to all people who were in contact with confirmed cases



Cormac McQuinn reports

THE HSE will this week expand coronavirus testing to automatically include all people who are confirmed to have come into contact with people who have fallen ill.

As the country begins its gradual reopening, HSE boss Paul Reid said the expansion of automatic testing to these people will begin tomorrow.

In a briefing this morning he said that the average waiting time for the result of a test in the community is four days.

The average waiting time is three days for tests done in hospitals.

Mr Reid set out how the testing capacity will be 100,000-per week.

He said 41 labs are working on processing results including some in Germany.

Mr Reid said the target turnaround time for people to get results is less than or equal to two days.

He said the target for tracing all of an individual's contacts is three days.

Mr Reid said that between 97pc and 98pc of tests come back negative so the follow-through for contact tracing has to happen in around 2pc of the individuals being tested.





11:30 17/05/2020

'Most players want it postponed but there's bigger things at play' - Harrington torn on behind closed doors Ryder Cup

Harry Clarke

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington has expressed his hope that the Ryder Cup can go ahead as normal at Whistling Straits in September but admitted that the players would prefer to postpone the event until 2021.

The three-time major winner was speaking to Virgin Media's Ireland AM on Sunday morning ahead of golf's return to live action for the first time in two months with a four-way behind-closed-doors skins tournament at Seminole tonight featuring Rory McIlroy. The world No 1 will partner Dustin Johnson in a charity match for coronavirus relief against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff to be broadcast on Sky Sports and NBC.

"I'll definitely be glued tonight. I think golf is ideal in that setting, small numbers outdoors," Harrington said.

"Obviously the PGA are trying to get back to a full field event in a months time behind closed doors. Logistically, that's a lot tougher. Getting through the hurdle of today with four people is a big step.

"The events in June behind closed doors would be another and eventually August , supposedly with spectators, another. If both those go okay then we're talking the Ryder Cup in September."

Read More





11:00 17/05/2020

ALONE and Irish Gerontological Society call on Government to take action and provide long term change for older people

ALONE and the Irish Gerontological Society are calling on the incoming Government to take action to provide long term support services for older people, both during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

The organisations said that the covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted healthcare and support gaps experienced by older people which must be urgently addressed. Both organisations are calling on the incoming Government to implement long term changes for older people, including acute and psychosocial supports, to support older people with both physical and mental health.

ALONE and the Irish Gerontological Society are seeking to initiate a national conversation around the issues faced by older people during the pandemic, including healthcare and home care supports and new housing models for older people, a shift from the nursing home model and the introduction of technological supports which would enable older people to age at home comfortably.

Seán Moynihan, ALONE CEO said: "We are aware that the issues raised by this pandemic will have a long lasting impact on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of older people across the country, which will continue long after restrictions have been lifted.

"We are asking that the new Government prioritise the needs of older people in order to mitigate the impact that the pandemic has had on older members of our society. Recent Government formation documents have contained minimal reference to the issues faced by older people, which is something that urgently needs to change. Older people have been profoundly affected as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 and must be adequately supported to deal with its aftermath."





10:30 17/05/2020

Hairdressers, beautician and barbers could open as early as next month amid push from ministers

Hugh O'Connell

Hairdressers and beauticians may be allowed to trade as early as next month amid a push from ministers to accelerate reopening.

At present, the phased plan does not envisage so-called higher-risk contact services such as hairdressing, barbers and beauticians being allowed to trade until July 20 as part of phase four of the roadmap.

However, a memo brought to Cabinet last Friday said there would be engagement with certain sectors about how they plan to reopen while adhering to strict public health guidelines.

The memo is said to have specifically referenced personal services such as hairdressing.

Read More





10:00 17/05/2020

Inside Ireland’s nursing homes: Residents locked away have their voices heard

Expand Close Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan have a socially distanced catch up at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Hackett and Anne McGarahan have a socially distanced catch up at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Picture; Gerry Mooney

They are most vulnerable to Covid-19, but the people inside the country’s care homes have had little platform to speak of their experiences. We heard some of their stories.

The laugh of it is that despite all this we can still talk about “older people” as if they are ‘other’. As if they are a type, a species, some of them vulnerable, some of them defiantly not. But all of them old. As if being old is what defines them. You’d swear they were never young. You’d swear we were never going to be old. You’d swear they were beamed down from space as older people.

They were grouped and commoditised over the last few months. They were all too often portrayed as a problem to be dealt with. Their presence in the homes of their children and grandchildren in Italy led, we were told, to the horrific playing out of Covid there. Indeed, their very oldness was a problem. Italy’s older population, we heard, means more deaths, worse plague. As if their audacity for living was getting its comeuppance, as if their daring to age so much, and among their families, loved and useful and with agency, was punished.

But then, the rest of the world discovered that warehousing older people together didn’t fool the virus either. It just made it easier to knock them down like dominoes.

Read More





09:30 17/05/2020

Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech

Former president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Mr Obama spoke on Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition, a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

His remarks were surprisingly political and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said.

“A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”





09:00 17/05/2020

Brazil passes Italy and Spain in confirmed coronavirus cases

Brazil's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic, making Brazil's outbreak the fourth largest in the world, according to official figures.

Brazil's Health Ministry registered 14,919 new confirmed cases in the prior 24 hours, taking the total to 233,142, behind the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom. Brazil has done just a fraction of the testing seen in those three countries.

The global distinction is likely to pile pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost his second health minister in a month on Friday as he defies public health experts and calls for widespread use of unproven drugs.

Bolsonaro has been fiercely critical of the orders by many of Brazil's state governors for strict social isolation and quarantine to combat the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools, shops and restaurants.





08:30 17/05/2020

UK Government invests £93 million in new vaccine-manufacturing facility

The UK Government is to invest £93 million to bring forward the opening of a new vaccine-manufacturing centre ready to begin production if a coronavirus vaccine is found.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) will now open in summer 2021 – 12 months earlier than planned.

The not-for-profit facility – located on the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxford – will have the capacity to produce enough doses for the entire UK population in as little as six months.

A further £38 million is being invested in a rapid deployment facility which will be able to begin manufacturing at scale from the summer of this year if a vaccine becomes available before the new centre is complete.









08:00 17/05/20

Boris Johnson warned over ‘fracturing’ of UK amid lockdown easing

Boris Johnson has been warned he may cause a fracturing of national unity if he fails to listen to regional concerns about the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham spoke out as a poll reported public support for the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis had slipped.

Mr Burnham said the Prime Minister did not inform civic leaders of his easing of restrictions in advance and said the dropping of the ‘Stay at Home’ message felt “premature”.

While cases of coronavirus have been easing in the South East, Mr Burnham believed the loosening of restrictions came too quickly for the North.

Online Editors