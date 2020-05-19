Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Four further deaths confirmed as lowest daily figure recorded since March

A disinfection worker sprays anti-septic solution at classroom to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

09:20 19/05/2020

Dr. Tony Holohan gives an update on Ireland's coronavirus status

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 1,547 after a further four deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

88 further cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 24,200.





09:00 19/05/2020

Trump taking malaria drug despite potential side effects and no evidence that it protects against coronavirus

Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

The president told reporters he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now”.

He spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for Covid-19 – against the advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat coronavirus.

Mr Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him but he requested it from the White House physician.





08:40 19/05/2020

UK care home deaths under scrutiny as report suggests agency workers spread virus

Coronavirus in UK care homes will be thrust into the spotlight again amid reports ministers knew a month ago that temporary workers were helping spread the killer disease.

Care chiefs will appear before MPs on Tuesday to update them on how homes and their staff are coping with the pandemic.

It comes as The Guardian claimed a leaked Public Health England study found workers who transmitted coronavirus across six care homes had been brought in to cover for staff who were self-isolating to prevent the vulnerable people they looked after from becoming infected.

The paper reported the study was conducted over the Easter weekend from April 11 to 13. It alleges the results have been known in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) since at least the end of last month, but were only circulated to care home providers, councils and local directors of public health last week.





08:20 19/05/2020

Careless theories risk making bats a scapegoat for coronavirus, expert says

Bats have been unfairly blamed for spreading coronavirus and face potential long-term damage to their reputation due to unproven theories and “careless” untruths on the internet, an expert on the winged wonders has said.

Lisa Worledge, head of conservation services at UK charity the Bat Conservation Trust (BCT), said the spurious allegations created widespread and “misplaced fear” about the role of the nocturnal critters during the pandemic.

And she said there were fears about the long-term reputation of the famously private creatures as the coronavirus death toll increases, with some countries sanctioning culls in an attempt to stop the spread.





08:00 19/05/2020

Pandemic forecast warned 39,000 could have died in Ireland by today

Cormac McQuinn and Ellen Coyne

Ireland could have suffered 39,000 deaths from Covid-19 by today, a Dáil inquiry into the State's response to the pandemic will be told.

The death toll in the country stood at 1,547 last night.

But Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin will reveal terrifying modelling from the start of the emergency to the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response today.

Mr Breslin will also offer a defence of the response to outbreaks in nursing homes as the committee examines witnesses for the first time.

07:40 19/05/2020

Royal budget ‘faces financial blow due to coronavirus lockdown’





The royal budget could lose millions of pounds in revenue while residences remain closed to tourists during the coronavirus crisis, it has been reported.

Members of staff in the royal household face pay freezes and projects have been halted amid the closures. These include Buckingham Palace, which usually welcomes visitors during summers when the Queen is at Balmoral.

The Sun newspaper reports Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel – the most senior official of the royal household – has warned staff that income is expected to fall by a third this year.

In an email to staff seen by the newspaper, the Lord Chamberlain said the royal household was “not immune” to the impact of the pandemic.





07:20 19/05/2020

India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

Coronavirus cases in India reached 100,000 on Tuesday, matching the number of intensive care unit beds in the country, while the rate of growth of new infections showed little sign of slowing.

India reported 4,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total from the outbreak to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163.

The number of Indian cases has easily outstripped China, where the virus originated late last year and which has been one of the infection hotspots in Asia.

China has reported just under 83,000 COVID-19 cases, but has kept the daily rise in new infections to single digits for the past week. In contrast, new cases in India continued to rise by an average of more than 4,000 each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally based on official data, despite a severe weeks-long lockdown.

India officially extended that lockdown on Sunday to May 31, although several states indicated they would allow businesses to reopen.





07:00 19/05/2020

WHO launches investigation of its handling of pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent investigation into its management of the international response to the coronavirus.

The move comes after weeks of finger-pointing between the US and China over the pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people and devastated the global economy.

The “comprehensive evaluation,” sought by a coalition of African, European and other countries, is intended to review “lessons learned” from WHO’s coordination of the global response to Covid-19.

But it would stop short of examining contentious issues such as the origins of the new coronavirus.

