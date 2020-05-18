Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Four further deaths confirmed as lowest daily figure recorded since March

18/05/2020 Socially distanced queues into the B&Q hardware superstore and garden centre in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre pictured this afternoon, on the first day of re-opening. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

21:20 18/05/2020

Holohan happy to attend Oireachtas committee, as long as it’s safe

David Young, PA

Ireland’s chief medical officer has insisted he would not be going to the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 if he did not think it would be safe.

Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed that a scheduled meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team has been cancelled due to Tuesday’s committee hearing.

His comments came amid concerns over the format of the lengthy hearings.

Dr Holohan, Department of Health secretary general Jim Breslin and HSE chief executive Paul Reid will face questions over two two-hour sessions, separated by a 15-minute break.

Tony Holohan said it was important that public health guidance was complied with during the hearings.

Former HSE director general Tony O’Brien is among those who have voiced concern.

Under public health guidance people attending indoor meetings for more than two hours are considered close contacts.





20:40 18/05/2020

'Ten minutes in and I’d managed to break one of the most basic protocols' - Irish golfers get used to new normal'

IT’S early on the first morning Hermitage Golf Club has been open for almost eight weeks and signs are everywhere that things are a little different now.

For a start, signs are literally everywhere.

At the entrance. The car park. The pro shop. The first tee. The clubhouse. The practice area. The toilets.

Some draw attention to walkways that guide you from car to tee-box, all newly erected under physical distancing guidelines. Others offer reminders of expanded, coronavirus-related, on-course etiquette.

17:42 18/05/20

Four further deaths and 88 new cases confirmed

The Department of Health has been notified of four further deaths linked to Covid-19 and 88 additional confirmed cases.

There is now a total of 24,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said two of of the deaths reported today occurred over the course of the weekend, while the other two are in relation to deaths that occurred during the month of April.

Mr Holohan said: said; “On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27th.

"We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “Every death is one too many, but the collective effort to date has saved many lives. We must save more by practising physical distancing, especially in queues and public spaces, respiratory etiquette and hand washing.”





16:00 18/05/2020

Numbers receiving Covid-19 jobless payment falls for second week in row

Four thousand fewer people are in receipt of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week compared to the same time last week.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said 201.8 million euro worth of payments were issued to 585,000 people on Monday, down from 589,000 last week.

Last week, the numbers receiving the payment fell for the first time since the payment was launched on March 16.

The sectors so far with the most workers in receipt of the emergency payment are accommodation and food service (124,500), wholesale and retail (87,600) and construction (76,600).

15:00 18/05/2020

No-deal Brexit 'last thing we need' after Covid-19, admits Coveney as he backs EU stance

Cormac McQuinn

Brexit talks will be in "real difficulty" until the British government changes its approach, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned.

Mr Coveney said the latest round of Brexit negotiations have not gone well and there's still a risk of the transition period expiring at the end of the year without a trade deal.

He said this scenario is "the last thing we need on top of the economic pressures on the back of Covid-19".

The Foreign Affairs Minister was speaking as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government insists the Brexit transition period will end on December 31 with or without a trade deal.

14:50 18/05/2020

Flu vaccine to be available for free for children aged two and twelve and and all risk groups

Amid fears of the seasonal flu add to problems with ICU and hospital capacities along with Covid-19 this winter, the flu vaccine will offered for free to those most at risk.

Minister for Health Simon Harris announced today his intention to extend the influenza vaccine to children without charge.

Mr Harris confirmed all of those in the HSE-defined at-risk groups, aged from 6 months to 69 years inclusive will also be available to access the vaccine without charge. People over the age of 70 already have free access to the vaccine.

The vaccination will also be available to all children between the ages of two and 12 inclusive.

Mr Harris said that work is underway to plan and give effect to this policy as soon as possible, amid fears that the flu could present a "significant challenge" to the healthcare system

14:30 18/05/2020

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution - study

China's levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last year's levels after dropping when the government imposed strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study published on Monday.

The rebound was likely due to industrial activity, the researchers said, adding there were concerns that after months of unusually low pollution levels, a drive to kickstart economic activity was causing emissions to spike.

"There are early warning signs that China's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis is reversing air quality gains," the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), which produced the study, said.

Average levels of some air pollutants in China dropped in February to significantly below levels for the same period in 2019, as lockdown measures shuttered factories, curbed electricity demand and slashed transport use as swathes of the population stayed home.

But average levels of some pollutants have since rebounded, and were higher in the 30 days ended 8 May compared with the same period in 2019, CREA said in its analysis of data from 1,500 air quality monitoring stations in China.





14:00 18/05/2020

Over-the-counter pain remedies can trick Covid-19 temperature scanning

Ralph Riegel

Common drugs used for pain relief could scupper the temperature checks businesses are hoping will help combat the coronavirus.

Tens of thousands of employees are expected to return to work in the coming days, mainly in the retail sector.

Some firms are implementing temperature checks for staff while others are considering doing so when they reopen. But it is feared paracetamol and ibuprofen hides a high temperature, one of major red flags for the virus.

There has been concern at a number of the Covid-19 clusters at factories despite temperature screening from an early stage.

13:40 18/05/2020

English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air, minister says

The English Premier League could show more matches on free-to-air TV platforms once it resumes, including during the normally protected 3pm slot on a Saturday, minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

Dowden, head of the department for digital, culture, media and sport, said making the games available on free platforms could help to prevent fans from turning up outside the stadium for games that are being shown behind closed doors.

"It is likely to (resume) mid June at the earliest," he told BBC TV. "It would be a good thing to do if we can and I'm also looking as we do it at increasing the number of matches that could be free to air so people wouldn't be tempted to leave their homes to watch it.

"There is a rule at the moment that at 3 pm you can't show matches on TV because people were watching it in the football stadiums, clearly that is not going to be the case anymore, so some of those slots may be available for free-to-air."





13:20 18/05/2020

New pandemic 'twin set': Designers make masks to match your outfit

Bairbre Power

Recommended but not compulsory, face masks take on a new importance in our lives from today.

The inevitable next step will be the integration of protective masks into our day-to-day dressing attire, and this weekend saw the launch of a new look 'twin set' featuring a protective mask and matching dress with embroidered embellishment on the sides.

Couturier Niall Tyrrell came up with the 'twin set' name after responding to client requests for masks matching dresses he had already made for them.

Traditionally a 'twin set' is a short cardigan worn over a matching jumper and the chic, classic look was made popular by Coco Chanel.

13:00 18/05/2020

Ryanair expects loss of €200m for quarter one

Ellie Donnelly

Ryanair expects to record a loss of €200m for the first three months covering April, May and June due to the impact of the coronavirus.

A smaller loss is expected for the months of July, August, and September, the airline said in its annual results statement.

The company said it cannot provide a guidance on its profit before tax for this year due to the uncertainty surrounding the economic affect of the global pandemic, "coupled with no visibility on what customer behaviour and demand will be following a return to service."

Ryanair currently expects to carry less than 80 million passengers in its financial year 2021, which runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

This is almost 50pc below its original target of 154 million people.

12:40 18/05/2020

Testing offered to all care home residents and staff in Northern Ireland

Coronavirus testing is to be offered to all care home residents and staff in Northern Ireland, Stormont’s health minister has announced.

There had been mounting calls for Robin Swann to provide universal testing in homes amid concerns about the number of deaths of residents.

Almost half (45pc) of Covid-19 related deaths in the region have occurred in care homes, latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) have shown.

Around 25pc of all care home residents in Northern Ireland have already been tested, with resources having been focused in homes where outbreaks have happened.





12:20 18/05/2020

Businesses 'need more State help' to reopen safely

David Chance

Businesses will need more support from Government to reopen safely as the economy takes tentative steps towards easing the lockdowns that have shuttered most companies since March.

The call from DublinTown, the lobby group which represents 2,500 businesses, came as garden centres and other venues are due to reopen today in the first stage of a phased plan that will take us to the autumn and as data showed small businesses have shunned a State-backed scheme.

"Supports in terms of grants, reduction to interest only loans, and liquidity measures would be required within the business chain, so that additional pressure is not placed on our social welfare," said Richard Guiney, who heads the business grouping.

12:00 18/05/2020

Optometrists urge people to attend to help ease waiting lists

Micheál Ó Scannáil

Optometrists reopening from today have urged people to attend, to help alleviate long waiting lists.

As part of phase one of the Government's roadmap for reopening society and business, opticians and optometrists are allowed to reopen today, along with outlets providing hearing test services or selling hearing aids.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland (AOI) has urged people with eye-care needs to attend as soon as they can, to help take pressure away from other areas of the healthcare system.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, eye-care already had one of the longest waiting lists.

The AOI is meeting with the Health Minister Simon Harris today to discuss the measures being taken and also what optometrists can do to help alleviate the further increased eye-care waiting lists and demand.

11:40 18/05/2020

Priest uses water pistol to squirt parishioners in socially-distanced blessing

A Catholic priest in a US city is using a water pistol in a bid to maintain social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photos posted on social media by St Ambrose Church in Detroit show Father Tim Pelc shooting holy water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter.

He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading coronavirus.

Fr Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet.

11:20 18/05/2020

Nearly half of doctors fear for their health – survey

Nearly half of doctors working during the coronavirus pandemic fear for their health, a survey has found.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) found 48pc of respondents reported feeling concerned or very concerned for their health, which jumped to 76pc among those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

The survey, conducted on Wednesday, found 61pc were also concerned for the health of those they live with.

Of the 1,582 people who responded to the survey, which was sent out to 25,000 RCP members, more than a third (37pc) said they had to take time off work during the pandemic, mostly due to having suspected (39pc) or confirmed (20pc) Covid-19 symptoms.





11:00 18/05/2020

Time called on delivery service run by bar after gardaí visit

Stephen Maguire

A Donegal bar has been forced to close its delivery service after it was visited by gardaí.

O'Flaherty's Bar, in Buncrana, had been serving pints of Guinness to its many regular customers in recent weeks.

The pints of plain were being delivered by car and even by bicycle on some occasions.

However, the long arm of the law has put a stop to the flow of pints.

A spokesperson for the bar said they have now been forced to stop their delivery service after they were visited by gardaí on Saturday night.

"Sorry folks, unfortunately tonight we were forced to stop the Guinness Express," they said.

"We were swarmed by one undercover garda, two patrol cars, one sergeant and one uniformed garda."

10:40 18/05/2020

New York Governor is tested for Covid-19 during live coronavirus press conference

Andrew Cuomo was tested for coronavirus on live TV on Sunday, as he announced all people experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.





10:20 18/05/2020

Moving to phase 2: What must happen in the coming weeks

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Under the roadmap for reopening society and business, June 8 is earmarked for Phase 2 of an easing of restrictions.

In Phase 2, the 5km travel limit will be increased to 20km from your home. Gatherings of up to four people from separate households will then be able to take place inside, and there will be dedicated hours when people cocooning will be able to go into shops. They will also be allowed a small number of visitors to their house.

According to the Government however, the date is "just an indication of what might happen if everything goes well with restricting the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland" and certain criteria must first be met before each phase can be rolled out.

There is also an ongoing possibility that restrictions could be reimposed.

These measures will only come into place when the National Public Health Emergency Team says that the conditions are right for more relaxation of the restrictions in place to protect us all.

10:00 18/05/2020

Ireland moves to phase one of lockdown exit plan

Ireland has taken its first steps out of coronavirus lockdown.

Phase one of the country’s five phase exit plan was triggered today.

Some retail outlets are reopening, outdoor work is resuming and sports like golf and tennis can be played again.

People will be able to meet in groups of four in outdoor locations as long as social distancing is observed.

As the first major restrictions lift, people have been urged to wear face coverings when using busy public transport or in enclosed indoor areas such as shops.

09:40 18/05/2020

Northern Ireland takes small steps out of coronavirus lockdown

Northern Ireland is taking some small steps out of coronavirus lockdown on Monday as garden centres and recycling facilities reopen.

Angling is also allowed again while marriage ceremonies involving someone with a terminal illness can take place.

The relaxations came into effect as it was announced that coronavirus testing is to be offered to all care home residents and staff in the region.

The move by Health Minister Robin Swann comes after mounting calls for universal testing in homes.





09:20 18/05/2020

Ferrari reopens factories with strict safety rules as Italy gets back to work

Nick Squires

With a top speed of 299kmh, it takes a lot to stop a Ferrari Monza SP2.

But production of the Monza and other supercars in Ferrari's stable came to a shuddering halt in March when coronavirus swept through Italy. The virus was most severe in the north of the country, including the region of Emilia-Romagna, where Ferrari has had its headquarters since 1943.

Like tens of thousands of other enterprises, its factories in Maranello and Modena had to be shut down.

But after lying idle for nearly two months, they have reopened and have resumed full production of the Monza SP2, which costs about €1.5m, as well as the similarly sinuous 812 GTS Spider and the F8 Tributo.

The relaunch of Italian industry, from car manufacturing to design, fashion, furniture and food, cannot come soon enough.

08:55 18/05/2020

'Don't expect a mad rush when you reopen the doors - but business will be back'

JJ O'Donoghue

For a glimpse of what an Irish pub might look like when they are finally given the green light to reopen, it might be worth looking east - very far east.

Will Ryan, co-owner of An Sólás, a well-known Irish bar a short walk from Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, one of the busiest hubs in the planet, reopened the pub on May 7.

"It's been very, very quiet," admitted Mr Ryan, who is originally from Donaskeigh in Co Tipperary.

08:40 18/05/2020

Bundesliga shows sport can survive without fans - crowd or no crowd this was the real thing

Eamonn Sweeney

Watching behind-closed-doors football may be a slightly surreal and alienating experience but it's not a pointless one. You just have to really, really like the game.

The weekend's Bundesliga action illustrated how big a part the crowd normally plays at matches. Not just in terms of the atmosphere created but also in the way TV covers things.

If the eerie silence was something different, so was the absence of those crowd shots which have become a television staple.

Depried of key ingredients from the total entertainment package, broadcasters and viewers were thrown back on the games themselves. This was a minimalist football experience. To enjoy it you needed to be that much-derided figure, a purist.

A lot was lost by the absence of supporters. But the ones who lost most were the supporters of the teams involved. Take Union Berlin who hosted Bayern Munich yesterday. Union are a club whose fans have followed them through varying shades of thin until last season they won promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time.

08:20 18/05/2020

Health officials fearful of new virus wave as lockdown eases across the country

Cormac McQuinn

As hundreds of shops reopen and tens of thousands of workers return to their jobs today, there is widespread nervousness among officials that the spread of coronavirus could creep up again.

Garden centres, DIY stores and golf courses will once again be open for business and construction workers are returning to building sites as part of the first major easing of restrictions since the coronavirus crisis began.

But the number of new cases and the reproductive rate of the virus will be closely monitored amid concern about additional interactions between the public.

08:00 18/05/2020

Poorer families ‘less likely to want to send children back to school’

Poorer families are less likely to want to send their children back to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic, despite these pupils having fewer opportunities for home learning, a survey suggests.

Children from better-off households are spending an additional 75 minutes a day on educational activities than their peers from the poorest households during the lockdown, research has found.

UK pupils from the wealthiest families will have done seven full school days’ worth of extra home learning by June 1, when more pupils could return to school, according to an Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) report.

If children do not go back to school until September, the gap between the most affluent and the poorest pupils will double to three school weeks, the study warns.

The research comes as the chief executives of 22 academy trusts warn schools must reopen soon to avoid “irreparable” damage to vulnerable children.





07:40 18/05/2020

Asian stocks rise thanks to US optimism on coronavirus recovery

Asian stock markets rose on Monday after the chief US central banker expressed optimism the American economy might start to recover this year from the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia all advanced.

That came despite Japan’s announcement its economy contracted in the first quarter and the US government’s decision to step up a technology conflict with Beijing by tightening restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Investors appear to be looking past the outbreak to a recovery despite rising infection numbers in the United States, Brazil and some other countries.

However forecasters warn the the latest market buoyancy might be premature and a return to normal could be some way off.





07:20 18/05/2020

More than one in three say they could rethink travel after pandemic – survey

More than a third of people say they could rethink the way they travel after the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey suggests.

The poll, commissioned by charity Cycling UK, indicated that 36pc of people may change their travel habits, such as using cars and other motor vehicles less.

Some 9pc of the 2,131 UK adults surveyed said they have been cycling more during the crisis.

If that trend was replicated across the UK, it could mean nearly six million people are getting out on their bikes more, according to the charity.

Out of this group, 63pc said they want to see more traffic-free cycle tracks and paths to high streets and town centres, while 53pc want more designated cycle lanes on roads (53pc).





07:00 18/05/2020

Traffic return at rush hour as lockdown is eased and people go back to work

Busy rush hour traffic has returned today for the first time since lockdown the lockdown was introduced.

From today new guidelines will come into place as part of Phase One of the government's roadmap for reopening society and business.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed it is "safe to proceed" with the first phase of reopening Ireland's society and economy from the coronavirus restrictions.

Anyone who can work from home is asked to continue to do so, but from tomorrow a phased return to work for outdoor workers will begin - this includes construction workers and gardeners.

Retailers that mainly operate outdoor can reopen today, meaning that some garden centres and hardware stores will be back in operation.

Hardware stores, builders’ merchants and shops that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment or supplies and tools essential for gardening, farming or agriculture are also allowed to reopen.

Retailers of office products and services for people working from home and for businesses and retailers providing electrical, IT products and phone sales as well as repair and maintenance services for home and businesses.

Stores involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities can also reopen.

Online Editors