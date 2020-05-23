Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Expert nursing home panel set up to 'safeguard' residents from Covid-19

Medical staff members wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen during training of resuscitation techniques for COVID-19 coronavirus patients at the School of Military Health Enforcement in Libreville on May 13, 2020. (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo by STEEVE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

14:10 23/05/2020

Spain’s far-right holds car protest against virus lockdown

Joseph Wilson and Alicia Leon, Associated Press

Several thousand followers of Spain’s far-right Vox party gathered in their cars and on motorbikes in the centre of Madrid and other cities on Saturday to protest over the government’s handling of the nation’s coronavirus crisis.

The party accuses Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s administration of lying about the impact of the health crisis and for violating Spaniards’ rights by confining people to their homes and closing business during the lockdown.

Vox urged demonstrators to attend the “Caravan for Spain and Liberty” in vehicles in order to get round the current ban on social gatherings in effect under the nation’s two-month long state of emergency designed to reduce contagion risks.

12:50 23/05/2020

Expert nursing home panel set up to 'safeguard' residents from Covid-19

Health Minister Simon Harris has today announced the establishment of a Covid-19 expert nursing home panel to "safeguard" care home residents from the virus.

The panel has been set up following recommendations made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

It is part of the health service’s response to the expected ongoing impact Covid-19 could have on nursing homes over the next 6 to 18 months.

The panel will report to Mr Harris by the end of June 2020.

Mr Harris said: “I believe that the establishment of a Covid-19 Nursing Home Expert Panel to examine and advise on these matters is a crucial aspect of good planning to support Ireland’s navigation through the Covid-19 landscape and ensure the best possible safeguards are in place to protect the many people who call nursing homes their home.”

The panel will be chaired by Professor Cecily Kelleher, Principal of the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences, UCD. Professor Kelleher will be joined by Professor Cillian Twomey (Retired Geriatrician), Petrina Donnelly, Group Director of Nursing, RCSI Hospital Group, and Bridget Doherty.

It is expected that the panel will meet early next week.

12:10 23/05/2020

Public urged to ‘hold firm’ as number of hospital patients with Covid-19 falls

Cate McCurry, PA

The head of the Health Service Executive has urged the public to “hold firm” over Covid-19 restriction measures.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the HSE, acknowledged that the public are worried about jobs and bills, but added that there “are bright days ahead”.

The number of patients with #Covid19 in hospitals across Ireland is thankfully continuing to fall. This is down to you, your family & your community. Your efforts are keeping people well, keeping people out of hospitals & saving lives. Please keep up the public health measures pic.twitter.com/8Y0cYTW9to — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 23, 2020

He made the comments as the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals continues to fall.

10:42 23/05/2020

Naming a date is just the start of rugby's road back with complex challenges lying ahead

Rúaidhrí O'Connor

According to the plan unveiled by IRFU chief executive Philip Browne yesterday, rugby will return on the weekend of August 22/23.

The news was delivered during an hour-long press briefing, held by video conference, as Browne laid bare the "catastrophic" financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on rugby and other sports.

The date gives the union a target to work towards after months of uncertainty, but they have work to do to convince public health officials and the Government that their plan is the right one.

09:45 23/05/2020

Data on Covid-19 clusters reveals communities most at risk from second wave

Catherine Fegan

Pockets of Dublin became Covid-19 'hotspots', according to new data, sparking calls for greater clarity about where clusters emerge

Communities in north Dublin have been the worst affected parts of the country for coronavirus, figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show.

Dublin North West and Dublin North have had the greatest number of infections and deaths, with communities in the south of the county reporting smaller figures.

08:20 23/05/2020

Virus cases drop to zero in China but surge in Latin America

Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

Coronavirus cases continued to drop in much of Asia on Saturday but surged in Latin America, as the world grappled with balancing the urge to restart economies with fears about health risks.

China, where the outbreak began late last year, reported no new confirmed cases for the first time. In South Korea, there were 23 fresh infections, mostly from the densely populated Seoul area where authorities shut down thousands of nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms to stem transmissions.

The encouraging signs are likely to set off a much-awaited thrust to get back to business as governments have been readying social-distancing measures to reopen economies.

08:15 23/05/2020

New York eases ban on group gatherings

By Karen Matthews and Deepti Hajela, Associated Press

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped the state’s absolute ban on gatherings of any size on Friday, allowing up to 10 people to group together as long as they still abide by social distancing regulations.

The order, issued on the eve of the Memorial Day weekend, represents one of the biggest steps yet the state has taken to loosen rules adopted in March that have barred anyone but essential workers from gathering unless they live in the same household.

However the order still requires people assembling to follow “social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols required by the Department of Health”.

That means people still need to stay at least six feet away from other people, or wear a mask or face covering when they cannot maintain that distance in public.

08:00 23/05/2020

Push to reduce two-metre rule as Government considers lifting more restrictions

Philip Ryan, Eilish O'Regan and Colm Keys

Ministers have pushed for the two-metre social distancing rule to be eased as the Government considers lifting more Covid-19 restrictions.

Separately, it emerged that new measures to alleviate the strain inflicted on children due to the coronavirus and allow them more freedom for activities this summer are expected shortly.

At a Cabinet meeting last night, some ministers suggested Ireland should follow other European countries in reducing the strict social distancing rule to one metre.

