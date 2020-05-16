Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Expert group established to guide a return to sport in Ireland

Big job: A Vatican staff member in protective gear sanitises the interior of St Peter’s Basilica as part of efforts to combat a spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Yara Nardi/Reuters

15:00 16/05/2020

Consultants call for increase in hospital bed capacity

Senior doctors have called for an urgent increase in hospital beds to help clear the treatment backlog caused by coronavirus.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said plans set out two years ago to boost capacity needed to be implemented without further delay.

The 2018 National Development Plan (NDP) and Capacity Review proposed an additional 2,600 acute hospital beds and 4,500 community care beds across the health service.

The IHCA said almost 800,000 people were now on some form of National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) waiting list – up almost 34,000 on the same time last year.

The representative body said around 570,000 outpatients were waiting to be seen by a consultant – an increase of more than 15,000 on 2019.

And it said more than 86,000 were waiting on inpatient/day case treatments – a number than has increased by almost 20,000 since the start of the year.





14:30 16/05/2020

Expert group established to guide a return to sport in Ireland

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross and the Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, Brendan Griffin, TD, today announced the establishment of an Expert Group.

This group will provide guidance to Ireland’s sporting bodies to prepare for the phased return to sporting activity in line with the Government Roadmap for Reopening Business and Society.

The National Governing Bodies of sport have been working over recent weeks to develop protocols for returning to training and competition in their respective sports. The Expert Group will assess the consistency of the various protocols being prepared by the National Governing Bodies of Sport in Ireland with the Roadmap.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport will chair the Expert Group, which includes medical experts from the Sport Ireland Institute and the sports sector, as well as officials from both the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and Sport Ireland. The Group also contains a specific representation for disability sport.

14:00 16/05/2020

New challenge will be keeping spirit of sacrifice after a taste of freedom

Eilish O'Regan

Can Irish people live in a country on a knife-edge this summer?

And do we have the staying power to prevent a second wave of the virus?

We will get our first modest test from Monday when hardware shops, outdoor construction sites and some sports clubs will reopen.

But a lot has not changed and we must still stay within 5km out our home. Probably one of the most taxing changes will be allowing a group of people from different households to meet up outdoors as long as they physically distance.

There were already anecdotal reports yesterday that something of a post-lockdown mood has set in and it was observed in some parks with scenes of large picnics and even a baby shower.

There will always be a minority who want to push the rules to the limit, but they may end up undoing the success of lockdown and the suppression of the virus.

13:30 16/05/2020

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

Tribute: Hospital staff are showered with flower petals by a navy helicopter as part of an event to thank frontline staff in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

India's total novel corornavirus cases rose to 85,940 on Saturday, taking it past China, where the pandemic originated last year, though a strict lockdown enforced since late March has reduced the rate of contagion.

State leaders, businesses and working class Indians have called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the battered economy, but the government is expected to extend the lockdown, which would otherwise expire on Sunday, though with fewer restrictions.

So far the death rate in India appears far better, according to health ministry data, with 2,752 fatalities reported, compared with China's 4,600. The toll in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy is much higher.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also encouraged by the slowing rate of infection, as it now takes 11 days for the number of cases to double, whereas before the lockdown cases were doubling every three and a half days.





13:00 16/05/2020

Golf clubs 'won't encourage over-70s to play - but we cannot police them'

South Korea's Ye-Rim Choi hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship. The KLPGA is the world's first major golf tour to be in action amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo :Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Ellen Coyne

Maybe golf is a good walk spoiled, after all. Those over the age of 70 who have been polishing their clubs could be minded to think so, ahead of golf courses reopening across Ireland next week.

Skerries Golf Club, like many golf clubs across Ireland, has a "quite high" age profile among its members.

Declan Bowers, vice captain at the club, said it will be relying on people to follow the Government guidelines on Monday. It will not be able to police who shows up.

"We're putting a lot of the onus back on the individuals. We're not encouraging over-70s to play, and hopefully they'll make the right decision to suit themselves," Mr Bowers said.

12:30 16/05/2020

China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, up from 4 a day earlier as the tally doubles for second consecutive day

People wear face masks in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed Covid-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday.

While the number is remarkably low considering where the origins of the virus were some weeks ago, it is the second consecutive day that China's tally has doubled.

After reporting days with no new cases, on Wednesday China reported two and yesterday, four new cases of Covid-19.

Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.





12:00 16/05/2020

Concerns over supply chain issues and sudden spikes in illness among staff as hundreds of retailers ready to reopen

Shawn Pogatchnik and Cormac McQuinn

There are concerns over spikes in illness among staff and supply chain difficulties as hundreds of retailers prepare to reopen their doors for the first time after months of coronavirus lockdown.

While homeware outlets were unexpectedly excluded from shops that the Government allowed to reopen, garden centres, hardware stores and a string of other retailers are gearing up for getting back to business.

Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot last night cautioned that some stores' staff might be depleted because of personal and family health issues. Some employees will not return to work, he said, because they have "conditions that make them vulnerable to the disease, or have dependents that still need to be cocooned or cared for". He said there is the possibility that there could be sudden spikes of illness among staff.

And he said: "For many reopening will take time... Restocking will have to happen. Our logistics networks and supply lines have never experienced the kind of shock they have just received."

11:30 16/05/2020

Brazil loses new health minister as Bolsonaro grabs reins in coronavirus crisis

Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and President Jair Bolsonaro (Andre Borges/AP)

Brazil lost its second health minister in a month on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro demanded wider use of unproven anti-malarial drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak, adding to turmoil in one of the pandemic's worst global hotspots.

Brazilians banged pots from windows and health experts reacted with outrage at the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second doctor to leave the top Health Ministry job as the outbreak explodes. Brazil's confirmed cases climbed past Germany and France this week, growing at a daily pace second only to the United States.

Bolsonaro had demanded on Thursday that Teich issue federal guidelines for the early use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, despite studies that cast doubt on the effectiveness of the malaria drug for COVID-19 and raised concerns it may cause heart problems.

"I was elected to make decisions. And the decision about chloroquine goes through me," Bolsonaro told business leaders in a video conference on Thursday, adding that his call to end state orders on social distancing should also be the last word.

"Just like a commander in battle: He has to decide. Are people going to die? Unfortunately, people are going to die," he said.





11:00 16/05/2020

Doctors urged to be on alert for rare but deadly disease affecting children

Work of art: Chloe Slevin, a first-year children's and general nurse trainee, currently working on a Covid-19 ward at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin as a healthcare assistant, with her painting 'Girl With A Surgical Mask' which she is hoping to auction in aid of the Feed the Heroes charity. PHOTO: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA WIRE

Twitter

Eilish O'Regan

Irish doctors have been issued with a rapid alert about a rare but sometimes deadly autoimmune condition among children that could be linked to Covid-19.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan revealed yesterday that seven children in this country have been examined for potential signs of the illness since the virus spread.

Children can have symptoms similar to a rare condition called Kawasaki disease, which causes blood vessels throughout the body to swell, leading to extreme pain.

He said the EU's disease watchdog, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, has issued a rapid alert asking member states to make doctors aware of the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

"There have been 230 suspected cases in Europe and two deaths," he said.

10:30 16/05/2020

Italy to allow travel to and from country from June 3

Italy's government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a major development as it moves to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.

The government will allow free travel across the country from that same day. Some regions had pushed for a swifter rollback, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has insisted on a gradual return to normal to prevent a second wave of infections.

More than 31,600 Italians have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the third-highest death toll in the world after that of the United States and Britain.

In a bid to contain the contagion, Italy was the first European country to impose nationwide restrictions in March, only sanctioning an initial relaxation of the rules on May 4, when it allowed factories and parks to reopen.





10:00 16/05/2020

Fears garden centres and hardware stores face shopper frenzy as Taoiseach warns restrictions could be reversed

Cormac McQuinn, Philip Ryan and Hugh O’Connell

There are fears that garden centres and hardware stores will face a frenzy of shoppers as Ireland takes the first significant steps out of coronavirus lockdown.

It was confirmed last night that the first phase of easing the extraordinary restrictions on everyday life will begin on Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that as lockdown is eased the opportunity for the virus to spread will increase and that rolling back the restrictions could be reversed.

And he admitted that the Government was worried that people would descend on newly opened shops in “large numbers” or there might be bad practice in workplaces, adding: “In fact, it’s likely that we will see those things.”





09:30 16/05/2020

Rio police raid brings crowds into streets of quarantined favela

A deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro on suspected drug traffickers this morning drew crowds into the streets of a neighborhood under quarantine, provoking criticism from residents and activists.

According to a witness and media reports, heavily armed police entered Rio's "favela" shantytown known as Complexo do Alemao and killed at least 10 people. Police said they came under grenade and gunfire attack, a common occurrence in areas controlled by drug gangs.

When a Reuters photographer arrived shortly afterward, residents had carried five bodies to the entrance of the favela. Dozens of people, most of whom had no masks or any other protective equipment, were gathered in a tight intersection under a drizzle. Acquaintances and family members of the dead embraced and consoled one another.

Police said in a statement the incident would be reviewed by homicide detectives, following standard practice. The police said they came under heavy grenade and gunfire attack several times while in Complexo do Alemao, and recovered dozens of high-powered weapons. One police officer was injured.





09:00 16/05/2020

Jury still out on the danger posed by hug from grandchildren - experts can't agree how infectious youngsters are

Catherine Fegan

As the coronavirus pandemic enters a new and challenging phase, there is one question still haunting every country trying to exit lockdown: just how infectious are children?

Depending on which country you look to, the answer varies.

Last month, public health officials in Switzerland said it was safe for children under 10 to hug their grandparents. But opinion elsewhere differs.

08:40 16/05/2020

Singapore reports 465 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 27,356

Singapore registered 465 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state's total to 27,356 cases.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Four are permanent residents.

More than 4.55 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,001 have died, according to Reuters.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





08:20 16/05/2020

Health experts across world urge caution as nations begin to unlock

Australians could go out to eat for the first time in weeks on Saturday, but the reopening of restaurants, pubs and cafes came with a stark warning – Do not overdo it.

Public health experts are urging caution as governments ease restrictions on eateries, shops and parks in many countries and roll out measures to restart dormant factories.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide, has slowed in many places but could pick up again if adequate precautions are not taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work.

Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, said: “The message is, yes, appreciate all the efforts, appreciate the opportunity to release some of those measures, but let’s not have a party, let’s not go to town.”





08:00 16/05/2020

Psychiatrists fear a ‘tsunami’ of mental illness following pandemic

Mental health services could be overwhelmed by a “tsunami” of referrals when coronavirus lockdown measures end, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned.

A survey by the College found almost half (45pc) of psychiatrists had seen a reduction in routine mental health appointments, leading to fears that patients were avoiding support until they reach crisis point.

Meanwhile, 43pc of psychiatrists had seen an increase in their urgent and emergency caseloads, where patients were showing the most serious conditions.

Professor Wendy Burn, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists said: “We are already seeing the devastating impact of Covid-19 on mental health with more people in crisis.

“But we are just as worried about the people who need help now but aren’t getting it.

Online Editors