Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: Covid-19 patients in ICU down 55pc on peak, HSE chief says

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

11.01 10/05/2020

Weekly HSE briefing from the Mater Hospital in Dublin, which has been "at the forefront" of the pandemic

HSE CEO Paul Reid:

there is "uncertainty" if a second wave will take place as restrictions are lifted

as restrictions are lifted, hospitals cannot be maxed out, vulnerable groups must be supported and the cost of investing in PPE and contact tracing is one "we have to face"

numbers in ICU continue to trend down, confirmed cases also has been reducing.They are down 55pc compared to the peak. Bed occupancy has increased in hospitals as non-Covid patients are treated

non-Covid services are now being resumed, but this "won't be easy". Three priorities - maintain focus on Covid patients by capacity levels kept at 80pc to allow for surges, protect healthcare workers through international advice and utilise the capacity in public and private hospitals

Cancer services will be prioritised as well as time dependent surgeries

campaigns and radio adverts will kick off next week encouraging people who have symptoms to seek help

"on schedule" to deliver 100,000 tests a week from May 18

120 staff actively involved in contact tracing with routine cases

PPE: 3m items of PPE were distributed over the last week. Demand for 200,000 masks per day has now risen to 1.2m - 120m masks will be delivered from South Korea

"very unpredictable road" still ahead

HSE COO Anne O'Connor:

1.8pc increase on ED attendances, but still over 20pc down compared to this time last year

27 waiting on trolleys, 310 people who were delayed in hospital discharges due to Covid outbreaks in residential care settings

72 people in ICU last night

47 community testing sites in place with 30 open

242 requests this week were made for staff accommodation; with 3,010 staff absent on Covid-related leave

Dr Colm Henry

70pc of the total number of cases have recovered in a community setting

Q+A

contact tracing app will be on a bluechip basis and will compliment current contact tracing process

those who will have the app downloaded and have been in close contact with a confirmed case will receive a push notification

the app is set to come into place at the end of May; it is voluntary, anonymous and users must be over 16

Citywest is the only self-isolation facility open at the moment

all staff at nursing homes have been tested

"full support" has been provided from the government for contact tracing costs

greater levels of asymptomatic cases in incidents with large outbreaks

automated way of contacting people being put in place to assist contact tracing





10.46 10/05/2020

Coronavirus cases reach four million worldwide

Coronavirus has infected more than 4 million people and killed over 279,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

A total of over 277,000 have died worldwide while more than 1.3 million have recovered from the virus.

South Korea’s president urges calm amid concerns over new coronavirus surge

Expand Close South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Kim Min-Hee/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Kim Min-Hee/AP)

South Korea’s president is urging citizens not to let their guard down, but said there is no reason to panic amid fears of a new surge in the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

President Moon Jae-in made the comments in a speech on Sunday as his health authorities detected a slew of new cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district in recent days.

Officials on Friday said they detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who had visited three Itaewon clubs before testing positive on Wednesday.

Earlier, South Korea’s caseload had been waning for weeks, prompting authorities to relax their social distancing rules.

“The infection cluster which recently occurred in entertainment facilities has raised awareness that, even during the stabilisation phase, similar situations can arise again anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space,” President Moon Jae-in said.

Read More

Pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying and ostracism in Japan

Expand Close A woman wearing a face mask cleans the menus of a restaurant in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) AP/PA Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A woman wearing a face mask cleans the menus of a restaurant in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The coronavirus in Japan has brought not just an epidemic of infections, but also an onslaught of bullying and discrimination against the sick, their families and health workers.

A government campaign to raise awareness seems to be helping, at least for medical workers.

But it has made only limited headway in countering the harassment and shunning that may be discouraging people from seeking testing and care and hindering the battle against the pandemic.

Apart from fear of infection, experts say the prejudice against those even indirectly associated with the illness also stems from deeply rooted ideas about purity and cleanliness in a culture that rejects anything deemed to be alien, unclean or troublesome.

Read More

09.26 10/05/2020

ASTI confirms it will engage with the calculated grades process for Leaving Cert

Expand Close Issues: ASTI president Deirdre McDonald / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Issues: ASTI president Deirdre McDonald





Education Editor Katherine Donnelly reports

The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, has confirmed it will engage with the calculated grades process for the Leaving Cert, but says students should receive the full marks for the cancelled oral and practical exams.

The issue of the 100pc for orals and practicals is among a number of “major concerns” that the union says it wants to address “ as matter of urgency”.

The ASTI delivered its verdict on the calculated grades process after a meeting of its Standing Committee which went on for about 12 hours, over two evenings.

Previously, the other second-level teachers’ union, TUI, announced that it would support the calculated grades system, but said it was seeking clarification on a number of issues.

Read More

09.02 10/05/2020

Three members of White House coronavirus task force enter quarantine

Expand Close White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx listens as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting (Evan Vucci/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx listens as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus.

Dr Fauci’s institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly.

It added that he is considered at “relatively low risk” based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties.

Read More

WATCH: Businesses that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority will be able to shut down workplaces that do not comply. She was speaking at the launch of the Government’s Return to Work safety protocol for workplaces to reopen once the lockdown lifts.

They include regulations for social distancing, hand hygiene, first aid and mental health support for returning workers.

08.10 10/05/2020

'Covid has cost me millions but I can't complain'

Expand Close TRANQUILITY: John McColgan and wife Moya are staying in their cottage overlooking the Baily Lighthouse in Howth. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TRANQUILITY: John McColgan and wife Moya are staying in their cottage overlooking the Baily Lighthouse in Howth. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Aer Lingus flight out of JFK at 9pm on March 13 to Dublin wasn't a happy one for John McColgan. On the journey home he was consumed with "how best to work our way out of this", he says.

The previous day hadn't started too badly, despite the number of Covid-19 cases in New York rising all the time.

He had had lunch in Manhattan with his friend, the actor Gabriel Byrne.

That evening John went as usual to Radio City Music Hall on Sixth Avenue to oversee Riverdance - the global phenomenon he created with his wife Moya Doherty and Bill Whelan 25 years ago. During that night's show the great impresario received the bad news from the promoter Jim Glancey. It would be the last performance of Riverdance for the foreseeable future.

Read More

Top official casts doubt over plans to reopen schools

Expand Close Seán Ó Foghlú said report was a working document. Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seán Ó Foghlú said report was a working document. Photo: Tom Burke

The Department of Education's most senior official has raised major doubts about schools being able to reopen in September, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Secretary general Sean O Foghlu told Opposition TDs during a teleconference on Friday that there would be significant accommodation challenges presented by having to operate smaller class sizes to comply with public health guidelines in schools.

Three people on the call said Mr O Foghlu was not optimistic about reopening schools in September as planned under the Government's roadmap. One suggested that his remarks raised the prospect of installing prefabs in schools across the country in order to ensure socially distanced classrooms.

The department said decisions on reopening schools would be underpinned by public health advice, the return-to-work protocol published yesterday and other countries' experiences.

Read More

Reality bites: Watchdog warns on tax hikes and pension age as recession kicks in



Expand Close Business Minister Heather Humphreys (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Business Minister Heather Humphreys (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

he next government will have to consider tax hikes and spending cuts to deliver an economic recovery, the State's budget watchdog has warned.

With unemployment close to 30pc and the cost of the State's emergency measures now at over €13bn and rising, Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens are this weekend being told to reconsider the "very risky" proposal to keep the pension age at 66, as well as look at increases in property and inheritance taxes in programme for government talks.

The dire warnings came from the chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, Sebastian Barnes, who said the State is now facing the "most dramatic" recession in its history. His comments came as it emerged yesterday that the Department of Education's most senior official has raised major doubts about being able to reopen schools in September.

Read More

Online Editors