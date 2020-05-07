Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: cancellation of Leaving Cert on the cards

A Red Cross volunteer takes part in an intervention at the home of a pregnant woman. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Red Cross volunteers get ready prior to an intervening in the home of a woman with symptoms of Covid-19 (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

08.23 07/05/2020

Cancellation of Leaving Cert is now on the cards

Spacing: Students will need to sit well apart if exams eventually go ahead. Stock picture

Spacing: Students will need to sit well apart if exams eventually go ahead. Stock picture

The cancellation of the Leaving Cert is now on the cards.

The difficulties involved in conducting the exams safely, along with demands for certainty for students now, have made the decision inevitable.

In a key development yesterday, it is understood that teacher unions told Department of Education officials that running the exams against the challenges presented by Covid-19 was not compatible with health and safety.

Teachers play a critical role in organising and supervising the exams - for about 61,000 students in about 730 schools this year - and without them it would be impossible to go ahead. Education Minister Joe McHugh is not expected to announce his decision on the fate of Leaving Cert 2020 for several days, but there seems no little or no doubt but that it will be called off.

Half of Covid-19 patients in ICU have heart disease

Heart disease is the most common underlying health condition in coronavirus patients admitted to hospital intensive care units across the country, it emerged yesterday.

An analysis of the first 327 of the sickest patients with the virus revealed that half (165) had chronic heart disease.

Chronic respiratory disease was diagnosed in 76 patients and another 74 had diabetes.

Another 53 were obese and 34 had asthma.

Britain expected to ease lockdown restrictions next week

Coffee to go: Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a morning walk in St James's Park in London yesterday. PHOTO: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Coffee to go: Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a morning walk in St James's Park in London yesterday. PHOTO: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Boris Johnson will review coronavirus lockdown measures with ministers on Thursday ahead of an expected easing of restrictions from next week.



The UK Prime Minister will chair a Cabinet meeting for a legal review of the restrictions, which cover England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, to see what freedoms the public can enjoy while the spread of the virus is kept under control.

Mr Johnson hinted he will announce a limited return to pre-pandemic life in an address to the nation on Sunday, with new measures set to come in as early as Monday.

Reports suggest changes could include unlimited exercise, the return of some sports, park picnics, and the opening of pub and cafe gardens - but people would still be required to remain two metres apart.

The move could also see the Government scrap its "stay home" slogan, and encourage people to wear face coverings on public transport and in crowded places as some return to work.

07.45 07/05/2020

China declares whole country ‘at low risk’ after coronavirus pandemic

China’s government has declared the whole country is low risk as the number of coronavirus cases fall to nearly zero.

The country’s National Health Administration reported just two new coronavirus cases, both of them brought from overseas, and said 295 people remained in hospital with Covid-19.

In addition, there have been no deaths reported from the virus for more than three weeks.

The last place downgraded from high to low risk was Linkou county outside the city of Mudanjiang in the province of Heilongjiang that borders on Russia and where the most recent spike in cases had been reported.

07.05 07/05/2020

Fungie the dolphin 'lonely' in lockdown - but kind fisherman keeping him company

Buoyant mood: Jimmy Flannery is greeted by Fungie the dolphin off the coast of Dingle, Co Kerry, while out in his boat. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Buoyant mood: Jimmy Flannery is greeted by Fungie the dolphin off the coast of Dingle, Co Kerry, while out in his boat. Photo: Domnick Walsh

A kind-hearted Kerry fisherman was so moved by the sight of Fungie the dolphin being lonely he now undertakes daily trips just to keep him company.

Jimmy Flannery, from Dingle, Co Kerry, is a hugely experienced fisherman and helped found the local fishermen's group.

However, he was taken aback by the realisation that Fungie, a famous solitary dolphin living off the west Kerry coast since 1983, had become lonely without any human interaction over the past two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

"Fungie was lonely alright," he said.

'It added insult to injury': Family of man who died in nursing home given belongings of other deceased patients

Andrew Houlihan, whose father Jim died from Covid-19, with his children Soraya (8), Sophia (7), Caleb (3) and Sienna (2). Photo: Mark Condren

Andrew Houlihan, whose father Jim died from Covid-19, with his children Soraya (8), Sophia (7), Caleb (3) and Sienna (2). Photo: Mark Condren

An HSE nursing home has launched an investigation after a grieving family was given the personal effects of two other deceased residents among items belonging to their father, who passed away from Covid-19.

In an email to the family who made the traumatic discovery, the acting director of nursing at Clonskeagh Community Nursing home in Dublin described the incident as a "serious error".

The shocking blunder only came to light when the family of Jim Houlihan, who passed away from coronavirus last month, went through several bags that had been given to them by nursing home staff after he died.

The family were told the bags contained items that had been removed from their father's room.

Whistleblower claims nursing home safety warning was ignored

We understand why we have to cocoon and we all want to protect the most vulnerable. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

We understand why we have to cocoon and we all want to protect the most vulnerable. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

A whistleblower in a HSE nursing home where a significant number of patients have died from Covid-19 has made a protected disclosure over the handling of the outbreak at the facility.

The staff member, who works in a Dublin nursing home, has claimed concerns raised by healthcare workers about the welfare of residents fell on “deaf ears”.

A 35-page dossier containing serious allegations of failings at the home was made to Health Minister Simon Harris and the CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, last night.

It was lodged under protected disclosure legislation which aims to protect people who raise concerns about possible wrongdoing in the workplace.

