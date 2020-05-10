Coronavirus Ireland Live Updates: ASTI confirms it will engage with calculated grades process for Leaving Cert

Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.

09.36 10/05/2020

Pandemic brings outbreaks of bullying and ostracism in Japan

A woman wearing a face mask cleans the menus of a restaurant in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Whatsapp A woman wearing a face mask cleans the menus of a restaurant in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The coronavirus in Japan has brought not just an epidemic of infections, but also an onslaught of bullying and discrimination against the sick, their families and health workers.

A government campaign to raise awareness seems to be helping, at least for medical workers.

But it has made only limited headway in countering the harassment and shunning that may be discouraging people from seeking testing and care and hindering the battle against the pandemic.

Apart from fear of infection, experts say the prejudice against those even indirectly associated with the illness also stems from deeply rooted ideas about purity and cleanliness in a culture that rejects anything deemed to be alien, unclean or troublesome.

09.26 10/05/2020

ASTI confirms it will engage with the calculated grades process for Leaving Cert

Issues: ASTI president Deirdre McDonald

Whatsapp Issues: ASTI president Deirdre McDonald





Education Editor Katherine Donnelly reports

The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, has confirmed it will engage with the calculated grades process for the Leaving Cert, but says students should receive the full marks for the cancelled oral and practical exams.

The issue of the 100pc for orals and practicals is among a number of “major concerns” that the union says it wants to address “ as matter of urgency”.

The ASTI delivered its verdict on the calculated grades process after a meeting of its Standing Committee which went on for about 12 hours, over two evenings.

Previously, the other second-level teachers’ union, TUI, announced that it would support the calculated grades system, but said it was seeking clarification on a number of issues.

09.02 10/05/2020

Three members of White House coronavirus task force enter quarantine

White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx listens as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

Whatsapp White House coronavirus response co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx listens as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus.

Dr Fauci’s institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly.

It added that he is considered at “relatively low risk” based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties.

WATCH: Businesses that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority will be able to shut down workplaces that do not comply. She was speaking at the launch of the Government’s Return to Work safety protocol for workplaces to reopen once the lockdown lifts.

They include regulations for social distancing, hand hygiene, first aid and mental health support for returning workers.

08.10 10/05/2020

'Covid has cost me millions but I can't complain'

TRANQUILITY: John McColgan and wife Moya are staying in their cottage overlooking the Baily Lighthouse in Howth. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Whatsapp TRANQUILITY: John McColgan and wife Moya are staying in their cottage overlooking the Baily Lighthouse in Howth. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Aer Lingus flight out of JFK at 9pm on March 13 to Dublin wasn't a happy one for John McColgan. On the journey home he was consumed with "how best to work our way out of this", he says.

The previous day hadn't started too badly, despite the number of Covid-19 cases in New York rising all the time.

He had had lunch in Manhattan with his friend, the actor Gabriel Byrne.

That evening John went as usual to Radio City Music Hall on Sixth Avenue to oversee Riverdance - the global phenomenon he created with his wife Moya Doherty and Bill Whelan 25 years ago. During that night's show the great impresario received the bad news from the promoter Jim Glancey. It would be the last performance of Riverdance for the foreseeable future.

Top official casts doubt over plans to reopen schools

Seán Ó Foghlú said report was a working document. Photo: Tom Burke

Whatsapp Seán Ó Foghlú said report was a working document. Photo: Tom Burke

The Department of Education's most senior official has raised major doubts about schools being able to reopen in September, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Secretary general Sean O Foghlu told Opposition TDs during a teleconference on Friday that there would be significant accommodation challenges presented by having to operate smaller class sizes to comply with public health guidelines in schools.

Three people on the call said Mr O Foghlu was not optimistic about reopening schools in September as planned under the Government's roadmap. One suggested that his remarks raised the prospect of installing prefabs in schools across the country in order to ensure socially distanced classrooms.

The department said decisions on reopening schools would be underpinned by public health advice, the return-to-work protocol published yesterday and other countries' experiences.

Reality bites: Watchdog warns on tax hikes and pension age as recession kicks in



Business Minister Heather Humphreys (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

Whatsapp Business Minister Heather Humphreys (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

he next government will have to consider tax hikes and spending cuts to deliver an economic recovery, the State's budget watchdog has warned.

With unemployment close to 30pc and the cost of the State's emergency measures now at over €13bn and rising, Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens are this weekend being told to reconsider the "very risky" proposal to keep the pension age at 66, as well as look at increases in property and inheritance taxes in programme for government talks.

The dire warnings came from the chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, Sebastian Barnes, who said the State is now facing the "most dramatic" recession in its history. His comments came as it emerged yesterday that the Department of Education's most senior official has raised major doubts about being able to reopen schools in September.

Online Editors